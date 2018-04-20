Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Foxborough SX and More

How to Watch Foxborough SX and More

April 20, 2018 1:40pm

Round 15 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 21, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Gillette Stadium beginning at 8:50 a.m. EDT / 5:50 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. Fox Broadcast Network will carry live coverage of round 15 beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. PDT.

Also on tap this weekend, GNCC heads to South Carolina for the fifth round of the championship.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 15 | Foxborough, Massachusetts | Gillette Stadium
Saturday, April 21

Live Coverage — 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Broadcast Network

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 8:50 a.m. EDT / 5:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 5 | Camp Coker Bullet | Society Hill, SC
Saturday, April 21 | Sunday, April 22

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com

Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM311
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France272
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO246
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA232
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA224
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA154
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC142
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN138
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO137
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ95
Full Standings

2018 GNCC Standings

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC115
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV101
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC83
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC72
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT65
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT115
2Pascal Rauchenecker Austria88
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT80
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA70
5 New Zealand51
Full Standings

Other Links

Live Timing

250 Entry List

450 Entry List

Race Center

2018 Numbers

Follow Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — @racerxonline

Facebook

Other Info

Gillette Stadium
1 Patriot Place
Foxborough, MA 02035

Main Event — 8:30 a.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 8:00 a.m. (local)

Tickets

Get tickets here.

Pit Party

8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (local)

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Seating CHart

Race Day Schedule

All times local.