How to Watch: Foxborough SX and More

Round 15 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 21, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Gillette Stadium beginning at 8:50 a.m. EDT / 5:50 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. Fox Broadcast Network will carry live coverage of round 15 beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. PDT.

Also on tap this weekend, GNCC heads to South Carolina for the fifth round of the championship.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 15 | Foxborough, Massachusetts | Gillette Stadium

Saturday, April 21



Live Coverage — 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Broadcast Network

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 8:50 a.m. EDT / 5:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 5 | Camp Coker Bullet | Society Hill, SC

Saturday, April 21 | Sunday, April 22

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com



Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings