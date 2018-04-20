How to Watch: Foxborough SX and More

Round 15 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 21, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Gillette Stadium beginning at 8:50 a.m. EDT / 5:50 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. Fox Broadcast Network will carry live coverage of round 15 beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. PDT.
Also on tap this weekend, GNCC heads to South Carolina for the fifth round of the championship.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV Schedule
Round 15 | Foxborough, Massachusetts | Gillette Stadium
Saturday, April 21
Live Coverage — 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Broadcast Network
Online Schedule
Qualifying — 8:50 a.m. EDT / 5:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com
Night Show — 3:00 p.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.
AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP
Online Schedule
ROUND 5 | Camp Coker Bullet | Society Hill, SC
Saturday, April 21 | Sunday, April 22
Saturday
PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com
Sunday
PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com
2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|311
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|272
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|246
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|232
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|224
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|154
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|142
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|138
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|137
|5
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|95
2018 GNCC Standings
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|115
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|101
|3
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|83
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|72
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|65
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|115
|2
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|88
|3
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|80
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|70
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|51
Other Links
Other Info
Gillette Stadium
1 Patriot Place
Foxborough, MA 02035
Main Event — 8:30 a.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 8:00 a.m. (local)
Tickets
Get tickets here.
Pit Party
8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (local)
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Seating CHart
Race Day Schedule
All times local.