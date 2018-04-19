Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Kyle Peters Will Attempt to Race Despite Torn ACL and MCL

April 19, 2018 3:20pm | by:
One of the stranger injuries in the history of supercross occurred in Minneapolis over the weekend. As we’re sure you know by now, the weather was crazy thanks to Winter Storm Xanto. In total, the storm dumped 15.8" of snow on Minneapolis, the 12th most on record, with an average temperature of 26 degrees Fahrenheit and winds up to 44 miles per hour.  

Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Kyle Peters was on his way out for the final practice session of the day on Saturday and crashed on a patch of ice—the same patch his teammate Weston Peick crashed on (Peick was uninjured). Peters wasn’t as lucky and injured his knee. The first report from the track was that he had torn his ACL, which is a cruel blow, but JGR had Peick’s trainer “Pat Attack” check out the knee and he thought the ACL might be okay. Pat worked over Peters leg, and Kyle rolled out for the first 250SX main hoping he could race. He rolled around for a lap and realized the knee wouldn’t hold up. 

Peters went back to North Carolina for further evaluation this weekend and it was determined that he had torn his ACL and MCL in his left knee. Despite the injury, Peters, currently sixth in 250SX East Region points, is going to try and race this weekend. Depending on how he feels, he will also race the final round in Las Vegas, after which he’ll undergo surgery to repair the ligament. 

“I’m extremely disappointed about the unfortunate accident that happened in Minneapolis. It was a freak deal,” he said in a team statement. “I’m not going to let this stop me from giving my all. Riding for the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team has been a privilege, and am so thankful for all of their help and support. I want to continue taking advantage of the opportunity. I might be hampered by an injured knee, but I’m a determined individual.”