Injury Report: Foxborough

450SX
MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT
Comment: Bisceglia is hoping to make it back for the final two races after breaking his hand in Atlanta.
JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT
Comment: Bogle is looking at a return for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He’s currently recovering from a broken humerus and small fracture in his L2 vertebrae suffered in San Diego.
ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Adam Enticknap sustained a broken collarbone in Minneapolis. He’s out for this weekend.
TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Enticknap is healing up after being sidelined with a broken pelvis. He won’t be back for any remaining rounds of Monster Energy Supercross.
JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT
Comment: Grant will miss Foxborough due to a fractured leg sustained in Arlington. A timetable on his return is unavailable—the team has not replied to our requests for an update.
JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD
Comment: It’s unclear when Hansen will return to racing after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup.
COLE MARTINEZ — LEG | OUT
Comment: Martinez is out for the remainder of supercross with a split depression plateau fracture of his tibia.
FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Noren won’t be racing for the rest of the year due to a torn ligament in his hand and some nagging problems with his knee.
KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT
Comment: Roczen is back on the bike after shattering his hand, dislocating metacarpals, and tearing ligaments in his hand in San Diego. He’s eyeing a return to racing for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT
Comment: Seely is out for the season with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa.
TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT
Comment: Tapia underwent surgery after sustaining a broken pelvis, fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae, and internal bleeding in Indianapolis. In case you haven’t heard, surgery and hospital time is expensive so go help him out by clicking here.
COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT
Comment: Webb was involved in a crash in Minneapolis that left him with a fractured tibia. He’s out for the rest of the supercross season, and as of now, a timetable on his return is yet to be announced.
Little update for you guys. Lastnight in Minneapolis I was involved with some carnage in the rhythm section right off the start and I ended up getting landed on in the 1st main event of the night. I ended up with a fractured tibia as of now. Have an appointment Monday with an ortho to see the final word. Extremely bummed to say the least... but I do know it's hard to beat someone who won't give up. I'll be back soon #GodsPlan Thank you to all my sponsors and people in my corner for the uplifting. @yamahamotorusa @monsterenergy @thormxofficial @bell_powersports @ride100percent @alpinestars @toyotaescondido @swanie387 @seth_rarick @teamdrg @jakevanada @trentwebb175 #hutch
JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | OUT
Comment: Weimer is working toward being back for the final pair of races. He’s currently recovering from a broken wrist and two broken metacarpals in his hand suffered in San Diego.
250SX
JON AMES — FEMUR | OUT
Comment: Ames broke his femur in Arlington and is out for the supercross season.
JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION
Comment: Cooper will return to racing for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship after breaking nine ribs, hurting his shoulder, and sustaining a concussion in Houston.
MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Davalos has been fighting issues all season that stemmed from a crash in Arlington, namely an injured knee, herniated disc, and fractured C7 vertebrae. He recently underwent surgery to repair his knee. There is no timetable on his return.
JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT
Comment: Decotis crashed hard in Daytona and fractured ribs and vertebrae. He’s expected to start riding again in May.
AUSTIN FORKNER — COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: In Minneapolis Forkner sustained what is suspected to be a broken collarbone. At time of posting we were still waiting on an update from his team. Either way, he’s out for Foxborough.
Each pic pretty much describes how my mains went last night. Pretty bummed about my riding in the second and third mains, just think I was being impatient in the second one which caused more mistakes and then ended the night in that third one. Pretty sure just a broken collarbone from what I’ve been told as of right now which is pretty much what I felt as soon as I crashed. It’s not from a lack of effort just doesn’t go ur way sometimes, but I guess I’ll see u guys in outdoors.
RJ HAMPSHIRE — BACK, RIBS, LUNGS | OUT
Comment: Hampshire is back on the bike and is expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his T3 and T4 vertebrae, some ribs, and sustaining some “small punctures/lacerations to the lungs” in Daytona.
JUSTIN HOEFT — FEET
Comment: Hoeft underwent surgery after breaking both feet in San Diego. There is no timetable on his return.
ALEX MARTIN — WRIST
Comment: Martin will be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his wrist in San Diego.
DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | OUT
Comment: Ferrandis is working on being ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after being sidelined in Atlanta with a broken arm and a few teeth.
CAMERON MCADOO — HAND | OUT
Comment: McAdoo will return “a few races into” Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after reinjuring a fractured hand sustained in Arlington.
COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT
Comment: Nichols is out for the rest of supercross with a broken humerus.
KYLE PETERS — KNEE | TBD
Comment: Peters crashed on a patch of ice in Minneapolis outside the stadium and injured his knee. He traveled back to the JGRMX headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina, on Sunday for evaluation. It was determined that the Suzuki RM-Z250 rider tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. Currently sixth in 250SX East Championship point standings, Peters will attempt to race the penultimate round of the series this weekend in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Depending on how he’s feeling, Peters will also contest the Las Vegas Supercross finale before undergoing surgery to repair the ligament.
BRADLEY TAFT — CONCUSSION
Comment: Taft sustained a concussion in St. Louis and will miss the rest of Monster Energy Supercross.