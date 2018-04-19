Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Injury Report: Foxborough

April 19, 2018 3:30pm
by:

450SX

MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: Bisceglia is hoping to make it back for the final two races after breaking his hand in Atlanta.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Bogle is looking at a return for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He’s currently recovering from a broken humerus and small fracture in his L2 vertebrae suffered in San Diego.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Adam Enticknap sustained a broken collarbone in Minneapolis. He’s out for this weekend.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is healing up after being sidelined with a broken pelvis. He won’t be back for any remaining rounds of Monster Energy Supercross.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant will miss Foxborough due to a fractured leg sustained in Arlington. A timetable on his return is unavailable—the team has not replied to our requests for an update. 

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD

Comment: It’s unclear when Hansen will return to racing after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup.

COLE MARTINEZ — LEG | OUT

Comment: Martinez is out for the remainder of supercross with a split depression plateau fracture of his tibia.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren won’t be racing for the rest of the year due to a torn ligament in his hand and some nagging problems with his knee.

KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT

Comment: Roczen is back on the bike after shattering his hand, dislocating metacarpals, and tearing ligaments in his hand in San Diego. He’s eyeing a return to racing for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely is out for the season with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa. 

TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Tapia underwent surgery after sustaining a broken pelvis, fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae, and internal bleeding in Indianapolis. In case you haven’t heard, surgery and hospital time is expensive so go help him out by clicking here

COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT

Comment: Webb was involved in a crash in Minneapolis that left him with a fractured tibia. He’s out for the rest of the supercross season, and as of now, a timetable on his return is yet to be announced.

JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | OUT

Comment: Weimer is working toward being back for the final pair of races. He’s currently recovering from a broken wrist and two broken metacarpals in his hand suffered in San Diego.

250SX

JON AMES — FEMUR | OUT

Comment: Ames broke his femur in Arlington and is out for the supercross season.

JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION

Comment: Cooper will return to racing for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship after breaking nine ribs, hurting his shoulder, and sustaining a concussion in Houston.

MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Davalos has been fighting issues all season that stemmed from a crash in Arlington, namely an injured knee, herniated disc, and fractured C7 vertebrae. He recently underwent surgery to repair his knee. There is no timetable on his return.

JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Decotis crashed hard in Daytona and fractured ribs and vertebrae. He’s expected to start riding again in May. 

AUSTIN FORKNER — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: In Minneapolis Forkner sustained what is suspected to be a broken collarbone. At time of posting we were still waiting on an update from his team. Either way, he’s out for Foxborough.

RJ HAMPSHIRE — BACK, RIBS, LUNGS | OUT

Comment: Hampshire is back on the bike and is expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his T3 and T4 vertebrae, some ribs, and sustaining some “small punctures/lacerations to the lungs” in Daytona.

JUSTIN HOEFT — FEET

Comment: Hoeft underwent surgery after breaking both feet in San Diego. There is no timetable on his return.

ALEX MARTIN — WRIST

Comment: Martin will be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his wrist in San Diego. 

DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | OUT

Comment: Ferrandis is working on being ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after being sidelined in Atlanta with a broken arm and a few teeth. 

CAMERON MCADOO — HAND | OUT

Comment: McAdoo will return “a few races into” Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after reinjuring a fractured hand sustained in Arlington.

COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT

Comment: Nichols is out for the rest of supercross with a broken humerus.

KYLE PETERS — KNEE | TBD

Comment: Peters crashed on a patch of ice in Minneapolis outside the stadium and injured his knee. He traveled back to the JGRMX headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina, on Sunday for evaluation. It was determined that the Suzuki RM-Z250 rider tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. Currently sixth in 250SX East Championship point standings, Peters will attempt to race the penultimate round of the series this weekend in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Depending on how he’s feeling, Peters will also contest the Las Vegas Supercross finale before undergoing surgery to repair the ligament.

BRADLEY TAFT — CONCUSSION

Comment: Taft sustained a concussion in St. Louis and will miss the rest of Monster Energy Supercross.