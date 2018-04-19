Injury Report: Foxborough

450SX

MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: Bisceglia is hoping to make it back for the final two races after breaking his hand in Atlanta.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Bogle is looking at a return for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He’s currently recovering from a broken humerus and small fracture in his L2 vertebrae suffered in San Diego.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Adam Enticknap sustained a broken collarbone in Minneapolis. He’s out for this weekend.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is healing up after being sidelined with a broken pelvis. He won’t be back for any remaining rounds of Monster Energy Supercross.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant will miss Foxborough due to a fractured leg sustained in Arlington. A timetable on his return is unavailable—the team has not replied to our requests for an update.

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD

Comment: It’s unclear when Hansen will return to racing after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup.

COLE MARTINEZ — LEG | OUT

Comment: Martinez is out for the remainder of supercross with a split depression plateau fracture of his tibia.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren won’t be racing for the rest of the year due to a torn ligament in his hand and some nagging problems with his knee.

KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT

Comment: Roczen is back on the bike after shattering his hand, dislocating metacarpals, and tearing ligaments in his hand in San Diego. He’s eyeing a return to racing for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely is out for the season with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa.

TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Tapia underwent surgery after sustaining a broken pelvis, fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae, and internal bleeding in Indianapolis. In case you haven’t heard, surgery and hospital time is expensive so go help him out by clicking here.

COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT

Comment: Webb was involved in a crash in Minneapolis that left him with a fractured tibia. He’s out for the rest of the supercross season, and as of now, a timetable on his return is yet to be announced.