Foxborough Is A Day Race | Event Schedule

For just the second time since 1990, Monster Energy Supercross travels to Foxborough for round 15 of the championship. And we hope riders bring enough coffee, because it’s an early start. Track walk begins at 6:30 a.m. EDT, with first practice set for 8:00 a.m. Race Day Live begins bright and early at 8:50 a.m. EDT.

Opening ceremonies are set for 2:30 p.m. EDT, with heat one starting at 3:11 p.m. EDT.

Remember, we move over to Fox Network (big boy Fox) on Saturday. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Below is the event schedule for the weekend.