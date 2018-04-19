Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Foxborough Is A Day Race | Event Schedule

April 19, 2018 11:00am | by:
Foxborough Is A Day Race | Event Schedule

For just the second time since 1990, Monster Energy Supercross travels to Foxborough for round 15 of the championship. And we hope riders bring enough coffee, because it’s an early start. Track walk begins at 6:30 a.m. EDT, with first practice set for 8:00 a.m. Race Day Live begins bright and early at 8:50 a.m. EDT. 

Opening ceremonies are set for 2:30 p.m. EDT, with heat one starting at 3:11 p.m. EDT.

Remember, we move over to Fox Network (big boy Fox) on Saturday. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Below is the event schedule for the weekend.