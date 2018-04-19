Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Exhaust: Growing and Giving Back to the Industry

April 19, 2018 12:55pm
by:

When Jon-Erik Burleson announced he would step down as the head of KTM North America at the end of 2016, it was a shocker in the industry, as the brand was in the midst of meteoric growth and JEB (pronounced "Jeb"), as he is known, certainly had reason to enjoy life near the top of that chain. As you’ll learn in this week’s Racer X Exhaust Podcast, though, Jon-Erik is someone who wants to be comfortable being uncomfortable and wants the challenge of being unsettled.

Post-KTM, he’s settled into philanthropic roles in the industry with organizations including  the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association and the Kurt Caselli Foundation. Why does he identify better coaching as a way to grow this industry? Why did he leave KTM at the top? What other plans does he have for business? What were the challenges involved with running KTM’s North American business? JEB, one of the sharpest and most articulate businessmen in this industry, explains plenty in this interview. The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is sponsored by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music and is coming soon to Spotify.