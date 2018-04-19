Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Brian Bogers’ MXGP Debut Delayed Due to Foot Injury

April 19, 2018 10:20am | by:
Dutch rider Brian Bogers’ MXGP debut with Honda HRC will be delayed after he sustained an injury to the same bone he fractured in a November testing crash. The 21-year-old was taking part in a training session when he felt discomfort in his right foot, according to the team.

After an extensive medical examination in Belgium, doctors found a new, small crack in his foot. He’ll undergo surgery on May 7.

There is currently no timetable on his return. The team said they are currently analyzing a new scenario and further news will be communicated when available.

“This is bad news after the long process that got me back on my Honda following the injury,” Bogers said. “I followed the recovery program day by day as suggested by doctors, but unfortunately these things can happen and now I’m sidelined again. There is nothing I can do now apart from undergo surgery and do it all over again. Hopefully I’ll be able to re-join my team as soon as possible, but we will know more only in a few weeks’ time.”

Bogers signed with the team this off-season, replacing the departed Evgeny Bobryshev. He has yet to race with the team.