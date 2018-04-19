Brian Bogers’ MXGP Debut Delayed Due to Foot Injury

Dutch rider Brian Bogers’ MXGP debut with Honda HRC will be delayed after he sustained an injury to the same bone he fractured in a November testing crash. The 21-year-old was taking part in a training session when he felt discomfort in his right foot, according to the team.

After an extensive medical examination in Belgium, doctors found a new, small crack in his foot. He’ll undergo surgery on May 7.

There is currently no timetable on his return. The team said they are currently analyzing a new scenario and further news will be communicated when available.

“This is bad news after the long process that got me back on my Honda following the injury,” Bogers said. “I followed the recovery program day by day as suggested by doctors, but unfortunately these things can happen and now I’m sidelined again. There is nothing I can do now apart from undergo surgery and do it all over again. Hopefully I’ll be able to re-join my team as soon as possible, but we will know more only in a few weeks’ time.”

Bogers signed with the team this off-season, replacing the departed Evgeny Bobryshev. He has yet to race with the team.