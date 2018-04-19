Alpinestars Offers Supertech Gear Early Release

Foxborough, MA —The much-anticipated Alpinestars 2019 Motocross collection is just around the corner, but this kit just can’t wait to take the holeshot. The 2019 Alpinestars Supertech Jersey and Pant in Cool Grey Black, as well as the Aviator glove in Cool Grey Black, will make its debut in an early release at Foxborough Supercross this weekend. To complement this gear set, Alpinestars also dropped a Limited Edition Vision Tech 10 boot to match. Get a jump on the coolest kit around.

Supertech is Alpinestars' innovative new motocross apparel line designed for superior racing performance. Featuring an innovative performance fit design, a chassis consisting of advanced stretch material and an ultra-lightweight construction. With a simple, clean design and an aggressive look, the Supertech Pant incorporates a host of race-proved technologies for comfort and performance-winning pedigree in Supercross and Motocross. The Supertech Jersey is the lightest-ever MX jersey and features a host of race-proved technologies, such as the innovative floating arm construction for superior freedom of movement and an extended back panel to maintain a flawless riding fit.

The Limited Edition Vision Tech 10 boot will be available while supplies last. The 2019 Supertech Jersey and Pant in Cool Grey Black, and the 2019 Aviator Glove in Cool Grey Black will hit stores for the season ahead.