Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Full Schedule

Zach Osborne Agrees to Contract Extension with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

April 18, 2018 1:00pm | by:
Zach Osborne has agreed to an extension with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna that will see the defending 250SX East Region and 250 Pro Motocross Champion remain with the team through 2020. Osborne, the first Husqvarna 250 champion in the two aforementioned series, is currently leading the East Region in points.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue this relationship with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team,” he said. “We’ve had good successes so far and I hope to continue that through 2020, in the 450 class, and beyond. It’s a great feeling to have the best equipment and team around you in a long-term commitment, and I am lucky to have that!”

Last year Osborne announced that he’d move up to the 450 Class for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross instead of defending his title. In the announcement today, Husqvarna said he will “be aboard the FC 450 in the near future.” We’ve heard that Osborne could remain in the 250 Class this summer, but this press release doesn't confirm or deny that rumor. He will point out of 250SX after this year.  

“Zach is a core team member and amazing rider to work with,” team manager Bobby Hewitt said. “We believe that Zach has what it takes to keep the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team on top, and we couldn’t be happier to have him with us even longer.”

Earlier this year, the team signed Jason Anderson to a four-year extension.