Zach Osborne Agrees to Contract Extension with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Zach Osborne has agreed to an extension with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna that will see the defending 250SX East Region and 250 Pro Motocross Champion remain with the team through 2020. Osborne, the first Husqvarna 250 champion in the two aforementioned series, is currently leading the East Region in points.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue this relationship with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team,” he said. “We’ve had good successes so far and I hope to continue that through 2020, in the 450 class, and beyond. It’s a great feeling to have the best equipment and team around you in a long-term commitment, and I am lucky to have that!”

Last year Osborne announced that he’d move up to the 450 Class for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross instead of defending his title. In the announcement today, Husqvarna said he will “be aboard the FC 450 in the near future.” We’ve heard that Osborne could remain in the 250 Class this summer, but this press release doesn't confirm or deny that rumor. He will point out of 250SX after this year.

“Zach is a core team member and amazing rider to work with,” team manager Bobby Hewitt said. “We believe that Zach has what it takes to keep the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team on top, and we couldn’t be happier to have him with us even longer.”

Earlier this year, the team signed Jason Anderson to a four-year extension.