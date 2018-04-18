Results Archive
Sign of the (Lap) Times: Minneapolis

April 18, 2018 11:35am
by:

The rains came down in Seattle two weekends ago, and the snow definitely came down in Minneapolis this past weekend. Thankfully, it only mattered to the riders who had to ride their bikes from their semis across the street into the stadium. 

Minneapolis was also the location of the final Triple Crown race of the season, and it was just as good as the other three. In six races between the 250 and 450 class, we saw six different riders take the checkered flag. Eli Tomac walked away with the first race win, the 450 overall, and the Triple Crown Championship that nobody knew about, while Jeremy Martin got the 250 win in front of his hometown crowd. 

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts. 

450SX Class — Main Event 1 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 1st 49.407 3 50.151 Eli Tomac
2 2nd 49.658 3 50.405 Jason Anderson
t-3 3rd 49.712 4 50.574 Justin Barcia
t-3 6th 49.766 4 50.931 Blake Baggett
5 4th 49.820 4 50.620 Justin Brayton
6 5th 49.874 5 50.689 Weston Peick
7 7th 50.006 9 51.690 Marvin Musquin
8 15th 50.164 5 52.700 Malcolm Stewart
9 8th 50.786 5 51.711 Tyler Bowers
10 14th 50.851 3 52.614 Christian Craig
11 9th 50.919 9 52.271 Dean Wilson
12 13th 51.240 7 52.778 Kyle Cunningham
13 10th 51.272 9 52.372 Benny Bloss
14 12th 51.623 4 52.890 Chad Reed
15 11th 51.626 5 52.881 Vince Friese
16 18th 52.047 5 55.284 Ben LaMay
17 16th 52.317 3 & 4 55.371 Cedric Soubeyras
18 17th 53.639 6 56.086 Henry Miller
19 19th 54.158 4 58.544 Dakota Tedder
20 20th 54.314 3 59.673 Deven Raper
21 21st 56.134 4 1:01.663 Theodore Pauli
22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Cooper Webb

450SX Class — Main Event 2 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 6th 50.450 3 52.010 Jason Anderson
2 5th 50.701 4 52.282 Blake Baggett
3 2nd 50.716 4 51.754 Justin Brayton
4 1st 50.722 14 51.560 Marvin Musquin
5 3rd 50.802 6 51.643 Weston Peick
6 4th 50.819 5 51.665 Eli Tomac
7 10th 51.221 8 53.444 Christian Craig
8 7th 51.249 4 52.415 Justin Barcia
9 9th 51.444 16 52.420 Dean Wilson
10 8th 51.537 6 52.544 Tyler Bowers
11 14th 51.872 7 53.601 Benny Bloss
12 12th 51.904 8 53.639 Malcolm Stewart
13 11th 52.313 7 53.490 Vince Friese
14 13th 52.635 3 53.774 Chad Reed
15 15th 52.753 9 53.840 Kyle Cunningham
16 16th 53.103 6 55.674 Cedric Soubeyras
17 17th 54.541 5 57.163 Ben LaMay
18 19th 55.811 4 58.188 Dakota Tedder
19 18th 55.988 5 57.935 Henry Miller
20 20th 57.169 6 1:00.690 Theodore Pauli
21 21st 57.379 4 1:00.372 Deven Raper
22 22nd DNS DNS DNS Cooper Webb

450SX Class — Main Event 3 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 1st 49.512 6 50.749 Jason Anderson
2 2nd 49.599 10 50.706 Marvin Musquin
3 3rd 49.665 4 51.245 Eli Tomac
4 5th 50.429 4 52.490 Justin Brayton
5 4th 50.510 6 52.094 Justin Barcia
6 6th 50.792 6 52.448 Tyler Bowers
7 11th 50.880 4 52.595 Weston Peick
8 8th 51.197 12 52.685 Benny Bloss
9 7th 51.239 6 52.507 Christian Craig
10 13th 51.503 15 52.705 Dean Wilson
11 12th 51.597 18 52.787 Blake Baggett
12 10th 51.651 12 52.976 Vince Friese
13 9th 51.762 5 52.951 Chad Reed
14 15th 51.848 4 55.894 Malcolm Stewart
15 16th 52.537 8 55.100 Kyle Cunningham
16 14th 53.578 5 55.649 Cedric Soubeyras
17 17th 53.846 4 56.458 Ben LaMay
18 18th 54.892 7 57.382 Henry Miller
19 20th 55.684 4 58.324 Dakota Tedder
20 21st 55.971 3 56.850 Deven Raper
21 19th 56.192 5 59.609 Theodore Pauli
22 22nd DNS DNS DNS Cooper Webb

250SX Class — Main Event 1 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 3rd 48.919 5 50.182 Jeremy Martin
2 1st 49.038 5 50.132 Austin Forkner
3 2nd 49.257 4 50.267 Jordon Smith
4 4th 50.217 6 51.985 Zach Osborne
5 7th 51.080 4 52.418 Michael Mosiman
6 5th 51.442 3 52.432 Sean Cantrell
7 6th 51.704 4 52.660 Anthony Rodriguez
8 9th 51.786 8 53.495 Josh Osby
9 17th 51.805 5 53.549 Jacob Williamson
10 16th 51.834 3 53.117 Brandon Hartranft
11 12th 52.082 5 54.307 Keith Tucker
12 8th 52.209 4 53.766 Thomas Ramette
13 10th 52.597 5 54.117 Luke Renzland
14 19th 53.143 7 55.884 Lorenzo Locurcio
15 11th 53.618 7 54.067 John Short
16 14th 53.754 3 55.542 Josh Cartwright
17 13th 53.830 4 54.957 Cody Vanbuskirk
18 15th 53.882 4 55.445 Vann Martin
19 21st 54.058 3 56.115 Ramyller Alves
20 20th 54.120 3 56.189 Zack Williams
21 18th 54.309 4 55.792 Wilson Fleming
22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Kyle Peters

250SX Class — Main Event 2 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 3rd 50.647 7 51.548 Jeremy Martin
2 1st 51.091 8 51.530 Zach Osborne
3 2nd 51.355 5 51.856 Jordon Smith
4 19th 52.679 6 53.483 Michael Mosiman
5 10th 52.838 9 54.782 Austin Forkner
6 4th 52.971 5 54.384 Sean Cantrell
7 15th 53.064 2 55.679 Thomas Ramette
8 5th 53.319 6 54.709 Brandon Hartranft
9 11th 53.664 6 55.636 Anthony Rodriguez
10 9th 54.008 6 55.588 Ramyller Alves
11 12th 54.102 7 55.994 Cody Vanbuskirk
12 7th 54.158 6 55.379 Jacob Williamson
13 13th 54.374 8 56.151 Lorenzo Locurcio
14 8th 54.599 7 55.598 John Short
15 6th 54.615 3 55.199 Josh Osby
16 14th 55.513 7 56.672 Zack Williams
17 17th 55.842 7 57.887 Josh Cartwright
18 18th 55.713 2 59.065 Keith Tucker
19 16th 56.163 4 57.154 Vann Martin
20 20th DNS DNS DNS Luke Renzland
21 21st DNS DNS DNS Wilson Fleming
22 22nd DNS DNS DNS Kyle Peters

250SX Class — Main Event 3 — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 2st 49.595 6 51.610 Zach Osborne
2 1nd 49.943 6 51.092 Jeremy Martin
3 19th 51.302 4 52.155 Austin Forkner
4 3rd 51.321 6 52.760 Jordon Smith
5 5th 52.647 6 54.506 Sean Cantrell
6 10th 53.148 13 55.110 Michael Mosiman
7 4th 53.211 6 54.212 Brandon Hartranft
8 6th 53.259 7 54.681 Anthony Rodriguez
9 7th 53.843 12 54.980 Thomas Ramette
10 8th 53.902 8 55.052 John Short
11 9th 53.930 11 55.453 Josh Osby
t-12 12th 54.422 3 56.051 Jacob Williamson
t-12 13th 54.422 8 55.949 Zack Williams
14 15th 54.650 7 56.485 Lorenzo Locurcio
15 14th 55.014 4 56.549 Cody Vanbuskirk
16 16th 55.080 4 56.916 Keith Tucker
17 17th 55.220 6 57.234 Josh Cartwright
18 18th 55.366 5 57.393 Vann Martin
19 11th 53.928 10 55.835 Ramyller Alves
20 20th DNS DNS DNS Luke Renzland
21 21st DNS DNS DNS Wilson Fleming
22 22nd DNS DNS DNS Kyle Peters

Musquin vs. Brayton: race 2

The second 450 race was the best one of the night. Justin Brayton, who has become a crowd favorite pretty much everywhere he goes, got out front early and looked to have a good chance at  the race win as he fended off Jason Anderson on lap nine and had a decent gap on the rest of the field. Then Anderson rushed a pass attempt and ended up off the track. But Marvin Musquin was lurking. 

After a poor performance in the first race that Musquin attributed to a some bad bike settings, he found his rhythm halfway through the second race and started to make up some big chunks on Brayton, who was uncharacteristically struggling to put together consistent laps. Musquin went from fifth place on lap eight to first place on lap 13. Take a look at how his times compared to Brayton's throughout the race. 

Tomac: Moto 3

One potential downside of the Triple Crown format that many have pointed out is that you can run into situations where the riders won't push as hard in the third race because they may already have the overall win locked up. We saw this happen with Tomac in the final race, as he knew that he just needed to get around Brayton for third place and the overall would be his. 

Looking at his lap times, you can see he really backed it down on the last three laps, which he confirmed in the post race press conference. "Yeah. I knew when Brayton was in front of me, that wasn’t a position I wanted to be in. Then once I got to third, I was like, it’s good enough. Not until the last two laps, I really went into full conservation mode there. So I was trying to charge behind Marv there, doing what I could. I think we were behind Brayton on the option lane when Marvin got by me. That’s what shuffled me back. We lost touch with Jason and he was gone. Just gave it my all, but that was that."

LCQ Madness

If you weren't tuned into Race Day Live on Saturday afternoon, you missed one hell of a 450SX LCQ. Henry Miller and Kyle Cunningham had uneventful races out front, but the real battle was for the final two transfer spots between Deven Raper, Theodore Pauli, and Alex Ray. If you haven't seen it yet, go to the 4:28:00 mark of the stream below. 

The three riders finished just 0.839 seconds apart from each other. Alex Ray put on a pretty epic charge to come back from a crash on lap three to just 0.2 seconds behind Pauli, who took the final transfer spot into the night show. Take a look at how each of their races broke down. 

The Weather

Even though it didn't have any effect on the race, the weather was one of the most talked-about things of the weekend. In total, the storm dumped 15.8" of snow on Minneapolis, the 12th most on record, with an average temperature of 26 degrees Fahrenheit and winds up to 33 miles per hour. It's not the craziest snowstorm ever, but it is pretty wild when you consider it all happened in the middle of April. 

In the end, a decent number of fans still showed up to watch the race, and only a few rental cars got stuck on their way back to the airport. Hopefully the weather stays away this weekend in Foxborough, where the roofless stadium won't be as kind to the track. 