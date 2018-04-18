Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
OTOR Issue 174

April 18, 2018 12:10pm | by:
The fourth 2018 issue of this monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features, and blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross, and WorldSBK, as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #174: 

Pace in Portugal: KTM reign through the rain and a superb Grand Prix of Portugal, where the orange brigade maintains the squeeze. News and views from Agueda. 

Airbags in MotoGP & MXGP: Words and opinions from riders from both series about how the airbag saves bones and breaks and whether it could really catch on in MX.

Jeffrey Herlings: Is there a better and more curious athlete in world MX at the moment? We tried to forage among the chemistry and components that make Jeffrey Herlings.

790 Reasons: Roland Brown squeezes the throttle of KTM’s "hole-plugger" in their street range and discovers perhaps the best road model yet from the Austrians. 