MotoTees Seeks Transport Drivers for Pro Motocross Season

April 18, 2018 12:00pm | by:
The MotoTees team is currently accepting applications for transport drivers for all 12 rounds of the 2018 Pro Motocross season. Serious inquiries only. 

All applicants must meet the following guidelines to be able to apply for position:

  • Driver must hold a current and valid Class A CDL license.
  • Driver must have at least two years of experience on CDL license.
  • Driver must be at least 25 years of age.

Responsibilities would include:

  • Driving transporter to and from the race tracks.
  • Helping load/unload equipment and assist in maintaining our truck and trailer.
  • Helping to assist with merchandise sales at track.

Preferred: Two-year Class A CDL license.

Qualifications

  • Hard worker
  • Ability to travel between May through August.
  • Takes passion and pride in job
  • Works well with others, works as a team

Please email John at john@gear.mx for more information.