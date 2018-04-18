Garrett Marchbanks Turning Pro with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit at Hangtown

Team Green prospect Garrett Marchbanks will turn pro at the opening round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross on May 19 at Hangtown and will race under the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki awning, the team announced today.

The Utah native has been a member of the Team Green squad since 2012. During his time in the amateur ranks, Marchbanks won a total of eight titles (including two in 2017) at the Loretta Lynn Amateur National Motocross Championship. He also won the 2014 AMA Youth Motocross Racer of the Year and the 2017 AMA Amateur Motocross Racer of the Year.

"I am super stoked on this new opportunity and I can't wait to see what 2018 brings for me," Marchbanks said. "I have worked so hard for this pro seat and I am ready to do what it takes to make it to the top."

Team manager Mitch Payton added, “We are excited to have Garrett join us for the outdoor season. He has done really well throughout his amateur career and I believe he deserves this opportunity to showcase his incredible speed on the world stage. We welcome Garrett to the team and look forward to him beginning his professional career with us.”

The Pro Circuit team has dealt with a number of injuries in recent weeks. Martin Davalos underwent surgery last week to repair a torn MCL and Austin Forkner broke his collarbone Saturday night in Minneapolis.