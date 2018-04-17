Bench Racing Ammo: Minneapolis for Dummies

Disclaimer: Racers, fans, and keyboard warriors alike, don’t let this article hurt your feelings. Racers, you may not like the honesty here. Fans, you may not agree with or understand my point of view, as you were not the one out there on the battlefield. Keyboard warriors, well, there’s nothing I can tell you that you don’t already know, right? I have to go through the LCQ to get to the main event; what do I really know? As I sit here stranded in the airport trying to get out of this frozen tundra, I’ll give you my thoughts on what I saw live at the race. Typically I’ll watch the broadcast back, but that’s not happening this week. Triple Crown? Hate it, or love it? Personally, I hope that it does not come back for next year. My opinion is that it creates more confusion than anything and is quite anti-climactic. When a guy wins a main event after 20 minutes and the fireworks go off, that’s exciting. When a guy crosses the finish line in third, yet still wins the overall, that doesn’t really resonate with me. Who really cares that Eli Tomac won the Triple Crown? Unless he got a fat bonus check for it, I doubt that Eli does.

One thing I keep hearing about this Triple Crown format is that it’s unfair to the privateers. Let me lay it out for you guys: Life is unfair. Period. This sport will never tend to the privateer riders. As a privateer, you can either be discouraged by this and accept that you’ll always be at the bottom of the barrel, or you can just work harder. One way or another, that hard work will pay off. Whether it opens doors within the industry or out, it will pay off. Stop complaining about how much better their bikes are than ours, the training programs they’re on, the food they eat, etc. A stock bike with supercross suspension is capable of finishing in the top ten. My stock bike with an FMF exhaust and SX internals in the suspension is fully capable of a top-ten. Will it be harder than if I was on Eli Tomac’s bike? Yes, but it is not impossible. I understand that the races are short and that no one wants to watch a battle for tenth if there’s exciting racing going on up front, however, once per race they should simply leave the camera stationary and acknowledge the top ten guys as they come by. I remember them doing this in outdoors, and they would even go back 15 guys or so. It would only take about 45 seconds, and it would be huge for those guys riding in seventh-11th who are never shown on TV. Not even from a selfish standpoint—just as a diehard supercross fan, this is something I would love to see happening. Quick recap of the racing action: Track: High speed with steep/non-existent transitions. Dangerous in my eyes. I’m very surprised there weren’t more injuries. I don’t think there should be the long gaps in between the rhythm lanes because we just get going way too fast. I think that exact layout with just a couple more jumps thrown in those blank spaces would have been a really cool track.

Weather: I heard that Kyle Peters got injured crashing in the snow on the way from the semi into the stadium, so I guess you can read between the lines on how the weather was. We didn’t get back to our hotel until after midnight because we had to push out about five vans to get to ours in the pit area. Then on the way home, we decided to stop and push out cars that we saw stuck on the side of the road. Always have to be banking that good karma, right? Austin Forkner: It is simply a case of immaturity, and I don’t mean that in a negative way. How old is he, 18? [Ed note: Austin is 19.] At 18, I thought I knew everything, but I really knew nothing! This is perfectly normal; he will learn and mature and will win championships down the road. There is no doubting his ability on the bike. You just can’t compete with the maturity/composure/patience of a veteran like Zach Osborne in a championship battle. You can find updates on his condition here.

Jeremy Martin: I’m pretty sure he said in his live interview, “For all those who said I can’t ride supercross, put that in your pipe and smoke it.” Yep, sounds about right! Martin rode unbelievably on Saturday and looked the strongest in all three motos. His whoop speed and corner speed was on another level. Had he gotten better starts in the first two motos, he most likely would have won all three. 450s: How in the world did the AMA dock Jason Anderson for what he did?! The AMA really needs to check themselves, because that call was insanity. He exited the track, lost positions, and entered at the absolute safest place possible. If he had entered any earlier, he most likely would have gotten hit. The pace he rode on the side of the track was perfectly normal, and people on the track were still going way faster than he was. I cannot see anything wrong with what he did. His pass attempt there on Justin Brayton though—insane. If I could explain to you guys how steep that table to single jump was, you would have more appreciation for how hard he scrubbed that. I love that he is still sending it and does not seem to be riding protectively at all. He’s just so fun to watch and has a very cool personality to go with it. Also, he tire-tapped the three-five-three after the second turn. That’s badass.

Anderson has a 39-point lead to maintain over the next three races.