Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Full Schedule
450 Words: Anderson's Tightrope At The Top

450 Words Anderson's Tightrope At The Top

April 17, 2018 10:25am
by:

Riding mellow is not Jason Anderson’s style, so even when he should be in points management mode, old habits die hard. Just last week in a muddy Seattle event that could have been disastrous for him, he took more risks than anyone, pulling away and leading before a mistake cost him the lead. On Saturday he pushed hard—maybe too hard—to steal the lead from Justin Brayton in the second race of Minneapolis’ Triple Crown event. Anderson ended up bouncing off the track and losing positions.

Anderson said that Bobby Hewitt, the only team owner he’s ever raced for, has told him to act like the hunter and not the hunted. Anderson has done so, mostly, but in the back of his mind, he’s realized he needs to back it down in key spots. He’s walking a tightrope between sticking with what he’s used to, but also trying to manage this situation. His sensational Oakland Supercross win, where he charged from way back on a sketchy track to pass Ken Roczen for the lead on the last lap, is now but a distant memory. Anderson wants to battle, but that might not be the best scenario.

With Eli Tomac notching seven wins to Anderson’s four, Anderson will likely not be the season leader in wins. That’s really not the point, though, because Anderson hasn’t needed to go “Oakland-style” in months. He’s stated that he wants to beat Tomac straight-up, but one has to figure the motivation to get right up on the edge for a race win isn’t the same right now. He’s fighting two urges: to be the aggressor he always has been, but to manage this massive points lead, the first he’s ever held, as well.

After Minneapolis, we asked Anderson about this, and also what it has been like to see Broc Tickle, his training partner, go down with a failed anti-doping test result. Anderson is under even greater scrutiny from the World-Anti Doping Agency, as he was randomly selected to be on the full-time watch list. One time, drug testers showed up when he was at dinner and made him leave to produce a sample!

Check out the Anderson interview below.