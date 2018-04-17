3 on 3: Anatomy of an LCQ

As another amazing 450 LCQ battle began to develop, we realized something. Last week, AJ Catanzaro and CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha's Alex Ray, contributors to this website, had a battle in the mud. This weekend, they battled in the LCQ again! Ray was in a transfer spot early in the race but stalled. He lost several spots but put in a huge charge, including passing AJ for fifth. We were curious to hear two sides of the same battle. Things turned even crazier that night as Ray, in fifth, closed in on fourth-place Bubba Pauli and third-place Deven Raper. Only the top four make the main, and all three riders converged for the final two transfer spots on the last lap. Pauli totally sent it in the final rhythm lane. He nearly crashed, but instead ended up going faster in true whiskey-throttle fashion. When in doubt, pin it! He and Raper nearly collided, but they stayed up and led Ray to the finish. Final margin between all three riders? .08 seconds. Raper and Pauli in, Ray and Catanzaro out. Here are all four riders sharing their thoughts on another classic LCQ. You can watch the race right here, starting at 4:28:30.

AJ Catanzaro: Unfortunately, I wouldn’t really consider myself a part of the battle, even though I caught up to fifth and was there most of the race. I broke a part internally in my fork (freak thing) in qualifying and went into the LCQ not having jumped three major obstacles. Of course, I gave it my best effort like always, but I was really just being smart about it. Without doing a couple of the jumps, I didn’t stand a chance, but I did witness a lot of the chaos around me. (Why am I always the turtle in these stories?) First, I saw #722 [Adam Enticknap] down in the 90-degree right-hand turn, then I saw Ray down after the whoops. I passed a couple people in the whoops and somehow found myself in fifth, even though I was crawling around the rest of the track. I could see Raper and Pauli up in front of me doing their thing when I heard the thunder behind me—I swear you can hear A-Ray’s bike from half a track behind you! He was riding well and attacking, so I essentially let him by so that I wouldn’t get myself taken out. After that, I really just watched the three guys in front of me tighten up, and from my angle, it looked like a photo finish between all three of them! I was secretly hoping that they would all take each other out in the last turn and I would roll in for an easy transfer spot, but no dice. Props to those two for making their first mains of the season. They won’t be beating me at my home race next weekend, though! Alex Ray: My LCQ started off really well. Got a good start, and within the first few laps I had moved up to second and had it easy. The whoops after the triple got a little tricky because we came into them so fast. Second lap I'm all by myself and just missed a whoop, and it may have been a little bit of weakness still from my injury, but I got a little catawampus and tipped over in the turn, which pushed me back to 11th or 12th. At that point, I got back going and just shut my brain off and rode as hard as I could to get to the front. Worked my way up to third and fourth. Raper and Bubba were right in front of me the last lap, and they were going for it! Bubba did the on-on-off last lap and almost killed Raper! I caught up at the last turn, but it wasn't enough. I think like .2 was the gap at the finish. I was bummed, but very happy with my riding after being off the bike for so long. Bubba Pauli: The LCQ last weekend in Minneapolis was wild, from a mediocre start to working my way up into the final transfer spot. Coming into the last couple laps, I saw I was catching Raper a bit and I had a good gap behind me to Catanzaro. Easy, just ride smooth to the finish. The white flag came out and I saw A-Ray was coming fast, so I had to up my pace a bit. I went through the whoops faster than Raper and almost got to the inside of him onto the start straight, but why be overly aggressive in a transfer spot? My first thought was, okay, I have two 180s coming up with Alex behind me—not the best situation. We made it through those, three 90s left, I’m good. My “on-on-off-2-3” line was faster than Raper’s line in the last rhythm lane. Making sure I held off Alex, I had to nail it. Unfortunately, I got a little squirrelly getting off the last table and started crossing over, going underneath Raper, feet off the pegs. I was just trying to get back to the inside and block the last possible line to the finish. Slapping and sliding, I got to the finish and made my first main of the year. That felt really good—almost a relief, honestly. A couple fist pumps, then I scooped up my mechanic and headed out of the stadium to the pits, where my focus immediately shifted to the three main events. Done—next! Time to go racing.

Pauli raced his first main event of the season in Minneapolis. Rich Shepherd