Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

April 16, 2018 8:00am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 14 — U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis - 450SX

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderHometown Position Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO1 - 4 - 3 Kawasaki KX450F
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM2 - 6 - 1 Husqvarna FC 450
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France7 - 1 - 2 KTM 450SX-F
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA4 - 2 - 4 Honda CRF450
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY3 - 7 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA5 - 3 - 7 Suzuki RM-Z450
7Tyler Bowers Danville, KY8 - 8 - 6 Kawasaki KX450F
8Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA6 - 5 - 11 KTM 450SX
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom9 - 9 - 10 Husqvarna FC 450
10Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO10 - 14 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F FE
Full Results

Minneapolis - 250SX East

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderHometown Position Machine
1Jeremy Martin Millville, MN3 - 3 - 1 Honda CRF250
2Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA4 - 1 - 2 Husqvarna FC 250
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC2 - 2 - 3 KTM 250 SX-F
4Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA5 - 4 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
5Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela6 - 11 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F FE
6Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN9 - 6 - 9 KTM 250 SX-F
7Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ16 - 5 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
8John Short Pilot Point, TX11 - 8 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
9Thomas Ramette Guilherand, France8 - 15 - 7 Yamaha YZ250F
10Austin Forkner Richards, MO1 - 10 - 19 Kawasaki KX250F
Full Results
Tomac earned his seventh win of the season in Minneapolis over the weekend.
Tomac earned his seventh win of the season in Minneapolis over the weekend. Rich Shepherd

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM311
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France272
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO246
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA232
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA224
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA202
7Broc Tickle Holly, MI184
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC181
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom166
10Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL134
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA154
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC142
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN138
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO137
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ95
6Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC86
7Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA78
8Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ73
9Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela57
10R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL57
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH177
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL160
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA153
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC146
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL132
6Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR119
7Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL110
8Christian Craig Hemet, CA106
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI100
10Hayden Mellross Australia81
Full Standings
Martin is now third in 250SX East points standings.
Martin is now third in 250SX East points standings. Rich Shepherd

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 5 — MXGP of Portugal — Agueda, Portugal

MXGP of Portugal - MXGP

- Agueda, Portugal

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Antonio Cairoli Italy2 - 2 KTM
3Tim Gajser Slovenia3 - 5 Honda
4Romain Febvre France5 - 4 Yamaha
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands7 - 6 KTM
6Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium6 - 8 Yamaha
7Jeremy Seewer Switzerland8 - 7 Yamaha
8Evgeny Bobryshev Russian Federation9 - 9 Suzuki
9Clement Desalle Belgium32 - 3 Kawasaki
10Maximilian Nagl Germany12 - 10 TM
Full Results

MXGP of Portugal - MX2

- Agueda, Portugal

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 1 KTM
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark4 - 2 Husqvarna
3Jed Beaton Australia3 - 4 Kawasaki
4Ben Watson United Kingdom5 - 3 Yamaha
5Pauls Jonass Latvia2 - 7 KTM
6Vsevolod Brylyakov Russian Federation8 - 5 Yamaha
7Adam Sterry United Kingdom6 - 9 Kawasaki
8Henry Jacobi Germany9 - 8 Husqvarna
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa18 - 6 Honda
10Ruben Fernandez Spain12 - 13 Kawasaki
Full Results

MXGP of Portugal - EMX250

- Agueda, Portugal

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1 France1 - 1 Honda
2 United Kingdom4 - 4 Husqvarna
3 Italy8 - 5 Yamaha
4 France6 - 8 Yamaha
5 Netherlands5 - 9 Yamaha
6 Ireland9 - 7 Husqvarna
7 France17 - 3 Kawasaki
8 France13 - 6 Kawasaki
9 United Kingdom7 - 12 Husqvarna
10 Norway30 - 2 KTM
Full Results

MXGP of Portugal - WMX

- Agueda, Portugal

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1 New Zealand1 - 1 Yamaha
2 Germany3 - 2 Suzuki
3 Netherlands2 - 4 Yamaha
4 Italy7 - 3 Yamaha
5 Belgium4 - 8 KTM
6 Germany6 - 7 KTM
7 Germany8 - 6 Suzuki
8 Netherlands11 - 5 KTM
9 Ireland5 - 11 Honda
10 Switzerland10 - 9 KTM
Full Results
Herlings once again topped the podium over teammate Cairoli.
Herlings once again topped the podium over teammate Cairoli. Ray Archer/KTM Images

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands241
2Antonio Cairoli Italy225
3Romain Febvre France169
4Clement Desalle Belgium165
5Gautier Paulin France147
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands140
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium132
8Tim Gajser Slovenia113
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland110
10Maximilian Nagl Germany88
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia216
2Jorge Prado Spain202
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark185
4Ben Watson United Kingdom141
5Jed Beaton Australia129
6Vsevolod Brylyakov Russian Federation115
7Conrad Mewse United Kingdom100
8Hunter Lawrence Australia99
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa97
10Henry Jacobi Germany96
Full Standings

MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 United Kingdom73
2 France65
3 Italy63
4 Ireland62
5 France58
6 United Kingdom53
7 Netherlands51
8 France43
9 France41
10 France40
Full Standings

MXGP WMX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany87
3 Netherlands80
4 Italy74
5 Belgium67
6 Germany58
7 Ireland53
8 Switzerland45
9 Germany44
10 Denmark36
Full Standings

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

Round 4 — Barrie, Ontario

450 Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Cole Thompson
2nd Cade Clason
3rd Steve Mages
4th Matt Goerke
5th Colton Facciotti
6th Tyler Medaglia
7th Keylan Meston
8th Dillan Epstein
9th Kyle Keast
10th Davey Fraser

250 Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Jess Pettis
2nd Shawn Maffenbeier
3rd Marco Cannella
4th Tanner Ward
5th Jason Benny
6th Ryan Lockhart
7th Weston Wrozyna
8th Mike Fowler
9th Ross Thirnbeck
10th Wyatt Waddell

450 Final Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Cole Thompson 177
2nd Colton Facciotti 146
3rd Matt Goerke 140
4th Tyler Medaglia 132
5th Dillan Epstein 119
6th Keylan Meston 96
7th Davey Fraser 95
8th Cade Clason 79
9th Steve Mages 63
10th Kyle Keast 57

250 Final Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 169
2nd Marco Cannella 140
3rd Ryan Lockhart 133
4th Tanner Ward 128
5th Wyatt Waddell 104
6th Jason Benny 62
7th Jess Pettis 60
8th Dylan Wright 58
9th Brad Nauditt 52
10th Joey Parkes 52

Australian MX Nationals

Round 1 — Newry, Victoria

MX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Dean Ferris
2nd Kirk Gibbs
3rd Mitch Evans
4th Kade Mosig
5th Caleb Ward
6th Luke Clout
7th Rhys Carter
8th Dylan Long
9th Connor Tierney
10th Josh Wightman

MX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Aaron Tanti
2nd Nathan Crawford
3rd Hamish Harwood
4th Kyle Webster
5th Richie Evans
6th Wilson Todd
7th Jackson Richardson
8th Jay Wilson
9th Egan Mastin
10th Dylan Wills

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Dean Ferris 70
2nd Kirk Gibbs 64
3rd Mitch Evans 56
4th Kade Mosig 53
5th Caleb Ward 51
6th Luke Clout 50
7th Rhys Carter 48
8th Dylan Long 46
9th Connor Tierney 42
10th Josh Wightman 40

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Dean Ferris 65
2nd Kirk Gibbs 63
3rd Mitch Evans 58
4th Kade Mosig 53
5th Caleb Ward 53
6th Luke Clout 52
7th Rhys Carter 48
8th Dylan Long 46
9th Connor Tierney 46
10th Josh Wightman 39

Other Championship Standings

AMSOIL ARENACROSS

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE Points
1st Chris Blose Honda 74
2nd Jacob Hayes Kawasaki 73
3rd Daniel Herrlein KTM 48
4th Heath Harrison Honda 46
5th Gared Steinke Kawasaki 43
6th Travis Sewell Kawasaki 40
7th Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 32
8th Gavin Faith Kawasaki 10
9th Shane Sewell Kawasaki 4
10th Jacob Williamson Kawasaki 3

AX Lites West Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER points
1st Ryan Breece 48
2nd Kevin Moranz 41
3rd Carson Brown 34
4th Preston Taylor 27
5th Johnny Garcia 19
6th Devin Harriman 17
7th Blaine Silveira 13
8th Lance Kobusch 12
9th Robbie Wageman 11
10th Casey Brennen 11

AX Lites East Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Heath Harrison 86
2nd Isaac Teasdale 82
3rd Garrett Marchbanks 47
4th Tanner Basso 33
5th Tanner Ward 33
6th Tanner Stack 32
7th Carter Halpain 29
8th Josh Mosiman 28
9th TJ Albright 26
10th Jeremy Hand 21

AMSOIL GNCC

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC115
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV101
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC83
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC72
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT65
6Josh Strang Australia58
7Layne Michael Fairmont, WV52
8Pascal Rauchenecker Austria48
9Josh Toth Winstead, CT46
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA36
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT115
2Pascal Rauchenecker Austria88
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT80
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA70
5 New Zealand51
6 Bedford, IN44
7 Jefferson, GA43
8 Meshoppen, PA40
9 Sumter, SC39
10 Landrum, SC38
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL90
2 Sterling, IL80
3 Travelers Rest, SC76
4 Waynesburg, PA72
5 Hardinsburg, IN66
6 Fort Mill, SC65
7 Wesley Chapel, NC50
8 Clarksburg, MA45
9 Canal Winchester, OH44
10 Coal Center, PA42
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia115
2 Circleville, OH105
3 Terre Haute, IN70
4 Mchenry, MD67
5 Beloit, OH59
6 Bridgeton, NJ57
7 Travelers Rest, SC51
8 Sudbury, VT29
9 Sudbury, VT28
10 Knoxville, TN26
Full Standings

ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Walker Fowler 97
2nd Brycen Neal 89
3rd Adam McGill 86
4th Chris Borich 80
5th Jarrod McClure 73
6th Cole Richardson 72
7th Devon Feehan 53
8th Johnny Gallagher 45
9th Martin Christofferson 43
10th Westley Wolfe 29

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Matthew Lindle 93
2nd Austin Abney 84
3rd Hunter Hart 76
4th Drew Landers 70
5th John Glauda Jr. 63
6th Brandon Icard 58
7th Ben Kowalewski 58
8th Tanner Walker 53
9th Kenny Shick 50
10th Steven Covert 47

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jeffrey Herlings 50
2nd Gautier Paulin 44
3rd Max Anstie 40
4th Romain Febvre 36
5th Shaun Simpson 31
6th Glenn Coldenhoff 31
7th Kevin Strijbos 27
8th Filip Bengtsson 25
9th Sven van der Mierden 22
10th Maxime Desprey 21

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Thomas Kjer Olsen 50
2nd Jed Beaton 40
3rd Davy Pootjes 35
4th Jago Geerts 35
5th Vsevolod Brylyakov 30
6th Ruben Fernandez-Garcia 29
7th Martin Barr 22
8th Calvin Vlaanderen 22
9th Marshal Weltin 21
10th Roan van de Moosdijk 20

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
TBD Motocross of Nations MXGP
TBD Motocross of Nations MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Open
TBD Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
TBD Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
TBD Monster Energy Cup Supermini
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
TBD Paris Supercross King of Paris
TBD Paris Supercross Prince of Paris
TBD Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
TBD GNCC XC1
TBD GNCC XC2
TBD GNCC XC3
TBD GNCC WXC
Cole Thompson Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross) 450
Shawn Maffenbeier Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross) 250
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross) 450
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross) 250
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross) 450
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross) 250
TBD ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
TBD ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Matthias Walkner Dakar Rally Bike
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX1
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX2
TBD Australian Supercross SX1
TBD Australian Supercross SX2
Cody Matechuk Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Michele Cervellin Italian Motocross Championship MX2
TBD British Motocross Championship MX1
TBD British Motocross Championship MX2
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
TBD Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
TBD Hell's Gate Bike
Cody Webb SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
TBD EnduroCross Super EnduroCross
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
TBD Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
TBD Ezberg Rodeo Bike