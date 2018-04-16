Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 14 — U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minneapolis - 450SX
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Machine
|1
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|1 - 4 - 3
| Kawasaki KX450F
|2
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|2 - 6 - 1
| Husqvarna FC 450
|3
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|7 - 1 - 2
| KTM 450SX-F
|4
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|4 - 2 - 4
| Honda CRF450
|5
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|3 - 7 - 5
| Yamaha YZ450F
|6
| Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|5 - 3 - 7
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|7
| Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|8 - 8 - 6
| Kawasaki KX450F
|8
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|6 - 5 - 11
| KTM 450SX
|9
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|9 - 9 - 10
| Husqvarna FC 450
|10
| Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|10 - 14 - 8
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
Minneapolis - 250SX East
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Machine
|1
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|3 - 3 - 1
| Honda CRF250
|2
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|4 - 1 - 2
| Husqvarna FC 250
|3
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|2 - 2 - 3
| KTM 250 SX-F
|4
| Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|5 - 4 - 5
| KTM 250 SX-F
|5
| Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|6 - 11 - 6
| KTM 250 SX-F FE
|6
| Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|9 - 6 - 9
| KTM 250 SX-F
|7
| Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|16 - 5 - 4
| Yamaha YZ250F
|8
| John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|11 - 8 - 8
| Yamaha YZ250F
|9
| Thomas Ramette
|Guilherand, France
|8 - 15 - 7
| Yamaha YZ250F
|10
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|1 - 10 - 19
| Kawasaki KX250F
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|311
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|272
|3
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|246
|4
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|232
|5
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|224
|6
| Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|202
|7
| Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|184
|8
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|181
|9
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|166
|10
| Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|134
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|154
|2
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|142
|3
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|138
|4
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|137
|5
| Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|95
|6
| Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|86
|7
| Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|78
|8
| Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|73
|9
| Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|57
|10
| R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|57
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 5 — MXGP of Portugal — Agueda, Portugal
MXGP of Portugal - MXGP
MXGP of Portugal - MX2
MXGP of Portugal - EMX250
MXGP of Portugal - WMX
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN
Round 4 — Barrie, Ontario
450 Main Event
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|2nd
|Cade Clason
|3rd
|Steve Mages
|4th
|Matt Goerke
|5th
|Colton Facciotti
|6th
|Tyler Medaglia
|7th
|Keylan Meston
|8th
|Dillan Epstein
|9th
|Kyle Keast
|10th
|Davey Fraser
250 Main Event
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Jess Pettis
|2nd
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|3rd
|Marco Cannella
|4th
|Tanner Ward
|5th
|Jason Benny
|6th
|Ryan Lockhart
|7th
|Weston Wrozyna
|8th
|Mike Fowler
|9th
|Ross Thirnbeck
|10th
|Wyatt Waddell
450 Final Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|177
|2nd
|Colton Facciotti
|146
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|140
|4th
|Tyler Medaglia
|132
|5th
|Dillan Epstein
|119
|6th
|Keylan Meston
|96
|7th
|Davey Fraser
|95
|8th
|Cade Clason
|79
|9th
|Steve Mages
|63
|10th
|Kyle Keast
|57
250 Final Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|169
|2nd
|Marco Cannella
|140
|3rd
|Ryan Lockhart
|133
|4th
|Tanner Ward
|128
|5th
|Wyatt Waddell
|104
|6th
|Jason Benny
|62
|7th
|Jess Pettis
|60
|8th
|Dylan Wright
|58
|9th
|Brad Nauditt
|52
|10th
|Joey Parkes
|52
Australian MX Nationals
Round 1 — Newry, Victoria
MX1 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|3rd
|Mitch Evans
|4th
|Kade Mosig
|5th
|Caleb Ward
|6th
|Luke Clout
|7th
|Rhys Carter
|8th
|Dylan Long
|9th
|Connor Tierney
|10th
|Josh Wightman
MX2 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Aaron Tanti
|2nd
|Nathan Crawford
|3rd
|Hamish Harwood
|4th
|Kyle Webster
|5th
|Richie Evans
|6th
|Wilson Todd
|7th
|Jackson Richardson
|8th
|Jay Wilson
|9th
|Egan Mastin
|10th
|Dylan Wills
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|70
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|64
|3rd
|Mitch Evans
|56
|4th
|Kade Mosig
|53
|5th
|Caleb Ward
|51
|6th
|Luke Clout
|50
|7th
|Rhys Carter
|48
|8th
|Dylan Long
|46
|9th
|Connor Tierney
|42
|10th
|Josh Wightman
|40
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|65
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|63
|3rd
|Mitch Evans
|58
|4th
|Kade Mosig
|53
|5th
|Caleb Ward
|53
|6th
|Luke Clout
|52
|7th
|Rhys Carter
|48
|8th
|Dylan Long
|46
|9th
|Connor Tierney
|46
|10th
|Josh Wightman
|39
Other Championship Standings
AMSOIL ARENACROSS
250AX Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|Points
|1st
|Chris Blose
|Honda
|74
|2nd
|Jacob Hayes
|Kawasaki
|73
|3rd
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM
|48
|4th
|Heath Harrison
|Honda
|46
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|43
|6th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|40
|7th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|32
|8th
|Gavin Faith
|Kawasaki
|10
|9th
|Shane Sewell
|Kawasaki
|4
|10th
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|3
AX Lites West Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|48
|2nd
|Kevin Moranz
|41
|3rd
|Carson Brown
|34
|4th
|Preston Taylor
|27
|5th
|Johnny Garcia
|19
|6th
|Devin Harriman
|17
|7th
|Blaine Silveira
|13
|8th
|Lance Kobusch
|12
|9th
|Robbie Wageman
|11
|10th
|Casey Brennen
|11
AX Lites East Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|86
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|82
|3rd
|Garrett Marchbanks
|47
|4th
|Tanner Basso
|33
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|33
|6th
|Tanner Stack
|32
|7th
|Carter Halpain
|29
|8th
|Josh Mosiman
|28
|9th
|TJ Albright
|26
|10th
|Jeremy Hand
|21
AMSOIL GNCC
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|90
|2
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|80
|3
| Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|76
|4
| Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|72
|5
| Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|66
|6
| Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|65
|7
| Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|50
|8
| Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|45
|9
| Devan Welch
|Canal Winchester, OH
|44
|10
| Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|42
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|97
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|89
|3rd
|Adam McGill
|86
|4th
|Chris Borich
|80
|5th
|Jarrod McClure
|73
|6th
|Cole Richardson
|72
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|53
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|45
|9th
|Martin Christofferson
|43
|10th
|Westley Wolfe
|29
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Matthew Lindle
|93
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|84
|3rd
|Hunter Hart
|76
|4th
|Drew Landers
|70
|5th
|John Glauda Jr.
|63
|6th
|Brandon Icard
|58
|7th
|Ben Kowalewski
|58
|8th
|Tanner Walker
|53
|9th
|Kenny Shick
|50
|10th
|Steven Covert
|47
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|50
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|44
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|40
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|36
|5th
|Shaun Simpson
|31
|6th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|31
|7th
|Kevin Strijbos
|27
|8th
|Filip Bengtsson
|25
|9th
|Sven van der Mierden
|22
|10th
|Maxime Desprey
|21
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|40
|3rd
|Davy Pootjes
|35
|4th
|Jago Geerts
|35
|5th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|30
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|29
|7th
|Martin Barr
|22
|8th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|22
|9th
|Marshal Weltin
|21
|10th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|20
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|TBD
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike