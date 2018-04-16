Racer X Films: 2018 Kawasaki KX450F Build

There are always a few comments on our Garage Build projects about how our bikes are overdone and too expensive for any mortal man to afford. Well, you’re going to love this. We focused on making a down-and-dirty race machine with our 2018 Kawasaki KX450F by cutting out the unnecessary frills and sticking to the parts that really make a difference. As you can see, our green machine is still plenty nasty even with many of the OEM parts in place. This bike is affordable and absolutely capable.

Aprapovic



www.akrapovic.com

Full exhaust

Polisport



www.polisport.com

Full plastic kit

ODI Grips



www.odigrips.com

Grips

Hot Cams

www.hotcamsinc.com

Stage-two camshafts

Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com

High compression piston kit (ring, pin and clips)

Cycra Racing



www.cycraracing.com

CV4 formed silicone coolant hoses

CV4 high pressure radiator cap

Supersprox



www.supersproxusa.com

Rear stealth sprocket

MX chain

Race Tech



www.racetech.com

Suspension set up and spring conversion for the forks

Scar



www.scar-racing.com

Titanium footpegs

DeCal Works



www.decalmx.com

Semi-custom graphics kit

Pre printed number plates backgrounds

Dunlop Tire



www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

MX3S front 80/100-21

MX3S rear 120/80-19

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com

Elite perch

Brake caps

Chain blocks

Bike stand

Radiator braces

Oil filter cover

Full coverage skid plate

Renthal



www.renthal.com

Standard bars 971

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com

Complete clutch set up and outer cover kit.

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com

Two-stage Air Filter

Moto Seat



www.motoseat.com

Custom cool seat cover

VP Fuel



www.vpracingfuels.com

U4 mixed with pump