Racer X Films: 2018 Kawasaki KX450F Build

April 16, 2018 9:10am | by:

There are always a few comments on our Garage Build projects about how our bikes are overdone and too expensive for any mortal man to afford. Well, you’re going to love this. We focused on making a down-and-dirty race machine with our 2018 Kawasaki KX450F by cutting out the unnecessary frills and sticking to the parts that really make a difference. As you can see, our green machine is still plenty nasty even with many of the OEM parts in place. This bike is affordable and absolutely capable.  

Aprapovic

www.akrapovic.com
Full exhaust 

Polisport

www.polisport.com
Full plastic kit

ODI Grips

www.odigrips.com
Grips 

Hot Cams

www.hotcamsinc.com
Stage-two camshafts  

Vertex Pistons

www.vertexpistons.com     
High compression piston kit (ring, pin and clips)  

Cycra Racing

www.cycraracing.com         
CV4 formed silicone coolant hoses
CV4 high pressure radiator cap 

Supersprox

www.supersproxusa.com       
Rear stealth sprocket
MX chain  

Race Tech

www.racetech.com
Suspension set up and spring conversion for the forks 

Scar

www.scar-racing.com
Titanium footpegs  

DeCal Works

www.decalmx.com

Semi-custom graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds

Dunlop Tire

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com 
MX3S front  80/100-21
MX3S rear   120/80-19

Works Connection

www.worksconnection.com    
Elite perch              
Brake caps 
Chain blocks  
Bike stand
Radiator braces
Oil filter cover
Full coverage skid plate 

Renthal

www.renthal.com
Standard bars 971

Hinson Clutch Components

www.hinsonracing.com
Complete clutch set up and outer cover kit. 

Uni Filter

www.unifilter.com
Two-stage Air Filter

Moto Seat

www.motoseat.com
Custom cool seat cover

VP Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com
U4 mixed with pump 

  • 2018KX450f-0001 Simon Cudby
  • 2018KX450f-0003 Simon Cudby
  • 2018KX450f-0006 Simon Cudby
  • 2018KX450f-0009 Simon Cudby
  • 2018KX450f-0007 Simon Cudby
  • 2018KX450f-0005 Simon Cudby
  • 2018KX450f-0010 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1232 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1245 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1197 Simon Cudby
  • CU2_1213 Simon Cudby