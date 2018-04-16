Racer X Films: 2018 Kawasaki KX450F Build
There are always a few comments on our Garage Build projects about how our bikes are overdone and too expensive for any mortal man to afford. Well, you’re going to love this. We focused on making a down-and-dirty race machine with our 2018 Kawasaki KX450F by cutting out the unnecessary frills and sticking to the parts that really make a difference. As you can see, our green machine is still plenty nasty even with many of the OEM parts in place. This bike is affordable and absolutely capable.
Aprapovic
www.akrapovic.com
Full exhaust
Polisport
www.polisport.com
Full plastic kit
ODI Grips
www.odigrips.com
Grips
Hot Cams
www.hotcamsinc.com
Stage-two camshafts
Vertex Pistons
www.vertexpistons.com
High compression piston kit (ring, pin and clips)
Cycra Racing
www.cycraracing.com
CV4 formed silicone coolant hoses
CV4 high pressure radiator cap
Supersprox
www.supersproxusa.com
Rear stealth sprocket
MX chain
Race Tech
www.racetech.com
Suspension set up and spring conversion for the forks
Scar
www.scar-racing.com
Titanium footpegs
DeCal Works
Semi-custom graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds
Dunlop Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MX3S front 80/100-21
MX3S rear 120/80-19
Works Connection
www.worksconnection.com
Elite perch
Brake caps
Chain blocks
Bike stand
Radiator braces
Oil filter cover
Full coverage skid plate
Renthal
www.renthal.com
Standard bars 971
Hinson Clutch Components
www.hinsonracing.com
Complete clutch set up and outer cover kit.
Uni Filter
www.unifilter.com
Two-stage Air Filter
Moto Seat
www.motoseat.com
Custom cool seat cover
VP Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
U4 mixed with pump