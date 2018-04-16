On This Day in Moto: April 16

April 16

1989

All three FIM Motocross World Championship classes were up and running on April 16, 1989, and it was a good day for the British. In the 500cc Grand Prix at St. Jean D'Angely, France, HRC Honda's David Thorpe was the overall winner, with 3-1 moto finishes to top Belgium's Eric Geboers, who went 1-5.

In the 250cc Grand Prix, another British rider was on top in Suzuki-mounted Jeremy Whatley, who took the overall win in Payerne, Switzerland, with British rider (by way of South Africa) Rob Herring second. French rider Jean-Michel Bayle, the reigning 125cc World Champion, had to skip the event with a broken arm he suffered after he returned to Europe after winning the season-opening AMA 250 National. Bayle would be back for the second GP and begin dominating.

And in the 125cc class in Spain, Dutch rider Davey Strijbos got the win with a two-moto sweep aboard his Suzuki RM125 ahead of Italy's Alex Puzar. American Trampas Parker would finish third, but lost his series points lead to Strijbos.

1972

April 16, 1972, marked the birth of what we now know as the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The very first standalone AMA National Motocross Championship began on the infield of Road Atlanta Speedway in Georgia with two classes: 250cc and 500cc. The winner of the 250cc race was Salvatore "Sonny" DeFeo, a CZ rider from New York, with Swedish import Gunnar Lindstrom second and Tennessee's Ted Presson third.