Dean Ferris Goes 1-1- to Open Australian MX Nationals

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team’s two-time defending Thor MX1 champion Dean Ferris started 2018 the same way he finished last year’s Pirelli MX Nationals, by winning both 30-minute races at Newry in Victoria.

Ferris opened his championship account balance with a perfect 70 points over his longtime rival Kirk Gibbs (KTM Motocross Racing Team). Closing out the podium for the opening round was young premier class rookie Raceline Pirelli KTM’s Mitch Evans.

In the opening race, Ferris and Gibbs traded blows early on before Ferris gained the ascendency and crossed the line with a three-second buffer over Gibbs, followed by Kade Mosig (DPH Motorsport Husqvarna), Brett Metcalfe (Penrite Honda Racing) and Evans.

The second race saw Ferris make one pass on the opening lap before stretching out a seven-second lead over Gibbs and Evans, with Luke Clout (KTM Motocross Racing Team) and Caleb Ward (Davey Motorsports Husqvarna) rounding out the top five.

The new-look Complete Parts Kawasaki Racing team has recorded a round win on its maiden outing, with NSW’s Aaron Tanti taking a hard-fought overall victory in the Pirelli MX2 class. Serco Yamaha’s new signing Nathan Crawford, and Davey Motorsports KTM’s Hamish Harwood rounded out the podium.

In the opening moto, Harwood took over the early lead, but was reeled in by Crawford midway through. Tanti, who claimed the holeshot but fell soon afterwards, rode strong to third ahead of a hard-charging Richie Evans (Yamalube Yamaha Racing) and defending champion Egan Mastin (KTM Motocross Racing Team).

In the second race, Tanti grabbed another strong start and was never headed, while Kyle Webster (Penrite Pirelli CRF Honda Racing) and Wilson Todd (Serco Yamaha) rounded out the top three. Crawford and Harwood finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

The 2018 Pirelli MX Nationals will next take place with round two to be contested at Appin in New South Wales on Sunday, April 29.

MX1 Results

Dean Ferris (Yamaha) 70 Kirk Gibbs (KTM) 64 Mitch Evans (KTM) 56 Kade Mosig (Husqvarna) 53 Caleb Ward (Husqvarna) 51 Luke Clout (KTM) 50 Rhys Carter (Kawasaki) 48 Dylan Long (Yamaha) 46 Connor Tierney (Yamaha) 42 Joel Wightman (Honda) 40

MX2 Results

1. Aaron Tanti (Kawasaki) 65

2. Nathan Crawford (Yamaha) 63

3. Hamish Harwood (KTM) 58

4. Kyle Webster (Honda) 53

5. Richie Evans (Yamaha) 53

6. Wilson Todd (Yamaha) 52

7. Jackson Richardson (Honda) 48

8. Jay Wilson (Yamaha) 46

9. Egan Mastin (KTM) 46

10. Dylan Wills (Husqvarna) 39