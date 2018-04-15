On This Day In Moto: April 15

April 15
1984
Sixteen-year-old prodigy Davey Strijbos becomes the youngest Grand Prix winner ever when he won the Dutch 125cc GP at Stevensbeck. Riding a Venko Honda CR125 Strijbos split moto wins with another Dutch rider, the veteran Kees Van der Ven, who was riding for KTM.
1989
Team Kawasaki's Ron Lechien won the first night of the Pontiac Silverdome doubleheader over Team Honda's Guy Cooper and his Kawasaki teammate Jeff Ward. Michigan's own Jeff Stanton, the series points leader, only managed sixth after an early crash. For the winner Lechien, this would mark his eighth and final AMA Supercross win as a professional.
In the 125 class Yamaha's rookie sensation Damon Bradshaw took the win over Team Honda rider Mike Kiedrowski and a Suzuki rider named Kenny Kizzar from Graysville, Tennessee, a career-best finish.
Also, the World Mini Grand Prix was in full swing on the outskirts of Las Vegas and for the second straight year Joel Albrecht (brother of JGR Suzuki team manager Jeremy Albrecht) would win the Kawasaki Race of Champions. Among the very fast kids in this race were Buddy Antunez and Tommy Clowers (who got into a mid-race brawl), Ezra Lusk, Damon Huffman, Tim Ferry, Jeff Dement, and more. And standouts in the bigger bike classes included Jeff Emig, Steve Lamson, Ryan Hughes, Tallon Vohland, Phil Lawrence, and a kid named Jeremy McGrath.
And here's film on the 1989 Pontiac SX:
2000
The Superdome in New Orleans is back on the AMA schedule and the winner of the 250 main event was French Yamaha rider David Vuillemin. Fellow Yamaha rider and soon-to-be seven-time AMA Supercross Champion Jeremy McGrath was second, followed by local favorite Kevin Windham of Team Honda. Kawasaki's Ricky Carmichael notched fourth.
Yet another French Yamaha rider, Stephane Roncada, made it a blue/French sweep, topping FMF Honda rider Brock Sellards and Suzuki's Travis Pastrana.