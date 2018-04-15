On This Day In Moto: April 15

April 15

1984

Sixteen-year-old prodigy Davey Strijbos becomes the youngest Grand Prix winner ever when he won the Dutch 125cc GP at Stevensbeck. Riding a Venko Honda CR125 Strijbos split moto wins with another Dutch rider, the veteran Kees Van der Ven, who was riding for KTM.

1989

Team Kawasaki's Ron Lechien won the first night of the Pontiac Silverdome doubleheader over Team Honda's Guy Cooper and his Kawasaki teammate Jeff Ward. Michigan's own Jeff Stanton, the series points leader, only managed sixth after an early crash. For the winner Lechien, this would mark his eighth and final AMA Supercross win as a professional.

In the 125 class Yamaha's rookie sensation Damon Bradshaw took the win over Team Honda rider Mike Kiedrowski and a Suzuki rider named Kenny Kizzar from Graysville, Tennessee, a career-best finish.