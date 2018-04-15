Results Archive
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
On This Day In Moto: April 15

On This Day in Moto April 15

April 15, 2018 12:10pm
by:

April 15

1984

Sixteen-year-old prodigy Davey Strijbos becomes the youngest Grand Prix winner ever when he won the Dutch 125cc GP at Stevensbeck. Riding a Venko Honda CR125 Strijbos split moto wins with another Dutch rider, the veteran Kees Van der Ven, who was riding for KTM.

1989

Team Kawasaki's Ron Lechien won the first night of the Pontiac Silverdome doubleheader over Team Honda's Guy Cooper and his Kawasaki teammate Jeff Ward. Michigan's own Jeff Stanton, the series points leader, only managed sixth after an early crash. For the winner Lechien, this would mark his eighth and final AMA Supercross win as a professional.  

In the 125 class Yamaha's rookie sensation Damon Bradshaw took the win over Team Honda rider Mike Kiedrowski and a Suzuki rider named Kenny Kizzar from Graysville, Tennessee, a career-best finish. 

Here's a shot of Lechien and Ward from Cycle News.
Damon Bradshaw win ad from Pontiac.
And here's the cooler Kawasaki win ad for Lechien (Saturday) and Ward (Sunday).
Also, the World Mini Grand Prix was in full swing on the outskirts of Las Vegas and for the second straight year Joel Albrecht (brother of JGR Suzuki team manager Jeremy Albrecht) would win the Kawasaki Race of Champions. Among the very fast kids in this race were Buddy Antunez and Tommy Clowers (who got into a mid-race brawl), Ezra Lusk, Damon Huffman, Tim Ferry, Jeff Dement, and more. And standouts in the bigger bike classes included Jeff Emig, Steve Lamson, Ryan Hughes, Tallon Vohland, Phil Lawrence, and a kid named Jeremy McGrath.

And here's film on the 1989 Pontiac SX:

2000

The Superdome in New Orleans is back on the AMA schedule and the winner of the 250 main event was French Yamaha rider David Vuillemin. Fellow Yamaha rider and soon-to-be seven-time AMA Supercross Champion Jeremy McGrath was second, followed by local favorite Kevin Windham of Team Honda. Kawasaki's Ricky Carmichael notched fourth.

Yet another French Yamaha rider, Stephane Roncada, made it a blue/French sweep, topping FMF Honda rider Brock Sellards and Suzuki's Travis Pastrana.  