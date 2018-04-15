Cooper Webb Injury Update
Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Cooper Webb announced on Instagram that he sustained a fractured tibia last night at round 14 of Monster Energy Supercross in Minneapolis.
Webb was landed on in the rhythm section right off the start in the first main event last night and did not return for the final two main events.
In his post, Webb said he has an appointment with doctors on Monday and hopes to know more then.
Below is his full post.
Little update for you guys. Lastnight in Minneapolis I was involved with some carnage in the rhythm section right off the start and I ended up getting landed on in the 1st main event of the night. I ended up with a fractured tibia as of now. Have an appointment Monday with an ortho to see the final word. Extremely bummed to say the least... but I do know it's hard to beat someone who won't give up. I'll be back soon #GodsPlan Thank you to all my sponsors and people in my corner for the uplifting. @yamahamotorusa @monsterenergy @thormxofficial @bell_powersports @ride100percent @alpinestars @toyotaescondido @swanie387 @seth_rarick @teamdrg @jakevanada @trentwebb175 #hutch