Classic Pix

Classic Pix

April 15, 2018 10:30am
by:

Each week throughout the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season, we’ll dig deep into the Racer X photo archives and select one memorable photo to spotlight.

1975, the first-ever Dallas Supercross, was held in Texas Stadium in Irving. The 250cc race was won by #7 Jimmy Ellis on the Can-Am, who can be seen in the middle of the pack here… So how many guys can you name? 

#26 is Tony Wynn. #15 is Kent Howerton. #20 is Kenny Zahrt. #34 is Sonny DeFeo. #13 is Bruce Barron. #56 is Tommy Croft. #54 is Trey Jorski. #81 is Steve Wise. #28 is Bruce McDougal. #12 is Marty Smith. #42 is Mickey Boone. #33 is Gaylon Mosier. #14 is Billy Grossi. #1 is Gary Jones. #29 is John Franklin. #27 is Ron Pomeroy. And the guy you really can’t see—the one with the holeshot in front of Marty Smith—is the late Rich Eierstedt. The one man we don’t know is #335. Any guesses?