Austin Forkner Injury Update

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner sustained an injury to his left collarbone last night in Minneapolis, according to the team.

Forkner, who won the first main event, crashed hard in the whoops in the final main event and was unable to finish. According to the team, he’ll undergo further examinations on Monday.

Forkner came into the night second in points behind Zach Osborne. He finished tenth overall in Minneapolis and dropped to fourth in points, 17 back of Osborne.

We’ll provide more information once it’s known.