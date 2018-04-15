Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Grand Prix Race 1
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Grand Prix Race 1
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Full Schedule

Austin Forkner Injury Update

April 15, 2018 11:20am | by:
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner sustained an injury to his left collarbone last night in Minneapolis, according to the team.

Forkner, who won the first main event, crashed hard in the whoops in the final main event and was unable to finish. According to the team, he’ll undergo further examinations on Monday.

Forkner came into the night second in points behind Zach Osborne. He finished tenth overall in Minneapolis and dropped to fourth in points, 17 back of Osborne.

We’ll provide more information once it’s known.