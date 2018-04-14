Race Day Feed: Minneapolis

Welcome to cold and snowy Minneapolis—and thank Heaven for the roof over U.S. Bank Stadium. We thought Indianapolis was bad outside, but this is crazy. The wind is making the snow come down sideways, and it’s literally hard to see as you walk around the pits. Everyone is huddled deep inside their race haulers, but the snowy ride from the pits to the track is treacherous. Weston Peick crashed on his bike in the snow, and then a second Autotrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki rider, Kyle Peters, crashed on the ice and even missed a practice.

It’s all good inside, though, with a pretty cool track. The two whoop sections could get tough—the second one gets challenging by the end—and the dirt looks good. The track also features a split inside/outside section, but as usual, it’s favoring one side. The inside will probably be the preferred line unless something drastic changes.

This is the final of three Triple Crown races for the year. Three races in each class, all totaled up to take an overall. This will be a 250SX East race, just like the previous Triple Crown in Atlanta. Austin Forkner (250SX) and Jason Anderson (450SX) took the wins in that one. The 250SX East division last raced in Indianapolis two weeks ago, and Jeremy Martin took the win. Zach Osborne leads the standings in that class by seven over Forkner, and ten over Jordon Smith. Anderson is sitting on a 37-point lead over Marvin Musquin in 450SX.

One other thing to remember about the Triple Crown is that 18 riders make the main events through qualifying times, then LCQs are run in the daytime to seed the final four spots on the gate.

First Practices

Austin Forkner could really use a win tonight to close back up on Zach Osborne in points, and his motivation showed early in this session. He was fast and aggressive right out of the box and held top time for a bit. Then came the usual mad scramble for lap times at the end of the first timed 250 session, with a bunch of good laps coming in a flurry. Osborne snuck to the top of the board ahead of Jeremy Martin. Osborne and Martin were trading fast laps throughout this one, could be a good showdown between them tonight.