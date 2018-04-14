Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Combined Qualifying
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Combined Qualifying
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Austin Forkner
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Minneapolis

Race Day Feed Minneapolis

April 14, 2018 3:55pm
by:

Welcome to cold and snowy Minneapolis—and thank Heaven for the roof over U.S. Bank Stadium. We thought Indianapolis was bad outside, but this is crazy. The wind is making the snow come down sideways, and it’s literally hard to see as you walk around the pits. Everyone is huddled deep inside their race haulers, but the snowy ride from the pits to the track is treacherous. Weston Peick crashed on his bike in the snow, and then a second Autotrader.com/Yoshimura Suzuki rider, Kyle Peters, crashed on the ice and even missed a practice.

It’s all good inside, though, with a pretty cool track. The two whoop sections could get tough—the second one gets challenging by the end—and the dirt looks good. The track also features a split inside/outside section, but as usual, it’s favoring one side. The inside will probably be the preferred line unless something drastic changes.

This is the final of three Triple Crown races for the year. Three races in each class, all totaled up to take an overall. This will be a 250SX East race, just like the previous Triple Crown in Atlanta. Austin Forkner (250SX) and Jason Anderson (450SX) took the wins in that one. The 250SX East division last raced in Indianapolis two weeks ago, and Jeremy Martin took the win. Zach Osborne leads the standings in that class by seven over Forkner, and ten over Jordon Smith. Anderson is sitting on a 37-point lead over Marvin Musquin in 450SX.

One other thing to remember about the Triple Crown is that 18 riders make the main events through qualifying times, then LCQs are run in the daytime to seed the final four spots on the gate.

First Practices

Austin Forkner could really use a win tonight to close back up on Zach Osborne in points, and his motivation showed early in this session. He was fast and aggressive right out of the box and held top time for a bit. Then came the usual mad scramble for lap times at the end of the first timed 250 session, with a bunch of good laps coming in a flurry. Osborne snuck to the top of the board ahead of Jeremy Martin. Osborne and Martin were trading fast laps throughout this one, could be a good showdown between them tonight.

Minneapolis - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Zach Osborne 50.216Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
2Jeremy Martin 50.594Millville, MN Honda CRF250
3Austin Forkner 50.614Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
4Jordon Smith 52.074Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
5Sean Cantrell 52.669Murrieta, CA KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

Minneapolis - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Zack Williams 55.701Elko, MN KTM 250 SX-F
2Keith Tucker 56.525Fuquay Varina, NC Yamaha YZ250F
3Joshua Cartwright 56.841Tallahassee, FL Yamaha YZ250F
4Jerry Robin 57.363Hamel, MN Honda CRF250
5 Mathew Weakley57.587Atoka, TN Honda CRF250
Full Results

You can write off last week’s mudder for Justin Brayton, who is not comfortable in those conditions. Back here in a dome, the Bullfrog Spas/Smart Top Motoconcepts Honda rider logged the fastest time in 450SX. He just edged ahead of Eli Tomac’s hot time. Late in the session Weston Peick and Jason Anderson jumped up to second and third. Also looking good was Malcolm Stewart, who is showing more speed as of late. Malcolm has been spending more time testing in North Carolina with the JGR crew and it’s starting to show, as earlier in the season he was on a week-to-week basis as a replacement with the team, and wasn’t getting in any testing. Late in the season, Mookie is finding his form.

Justin Barcia looked decent in his return to racing and was seventh-quickest.

Minneapolis - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Justin Brayton 49.934Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
2Eli Tomac 49.961Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
3Weston Peick 50.140Wildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
4Jason Anderson 50.152Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
5Dean Wilson 50.171Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

Minneapolis - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Henry Miller 53.699Rochester, MN Suzuki RM-Z450
2Alex Ray 54.049Jackson, TN Yamaha YZ450F
3Brandon Scharer 55.299Gardena, CA Yamaha YZ450F
4Dakota Tedder 55.481Surfside, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Deven Raper 56.112Mesa, AZ Kawasaki KX450F
Full Results

Final Practices

Austin Forkner jumped out on the track first in this one, then Zach Osborne logged the best time. Late in the session Jeremy Martin took the top spot away pushing Osborne to second and Forkner to third—remember this is Martin’s home race, and he also won the race the last time the East riders lined up in Indy. Martin and Osborne looked to be matching each other for lap times in both timed sessions today.

Minneapolis - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 2

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Zach Osborne 48.297Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
2Jeremy Martin 49.090Millville, MN Honda CRF250
3Austin Forkner 49.108Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
4Jordon Smith 49.930Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
5Brandon Hartranft 51.165Brick, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Minneapolis - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 2

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Keith Tucker 53.992Fuquay Varina, NC Yamaha YZ250F
2Joshua Cartwright 54.366Tallahassee, FL Yamaha YZ250F
3Zack Williams 54.384Elko, MN KTM 250 SX-F
4Ramyller Alves 54.761Coconut Creek, FL Yamaha YZ250F
5Jerry Robin 55.390Hamel, MN Honda CRF250
Full Results

Minneapolis - 250SX East Combined Qualifying

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Zach Osborne 48.297Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
2Jeremy Martin 49.090Millville, MN Honda CRF250
3Austin Forkner 49.108Richards, MO Kawasaki KX250F
4Jordon Smith 49.930Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
5Brandon Hartranft 51.165Brick, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Christian Craig got the best jump when this practice started (they actually use a full gate drop start in the final practices) and led the field around early. Marvin Musquin briefly took the top spot, but then Eli Tomac grabbed the top time a lap later. Impressive again was Malcolm Stewart, who jumped up to the second-best time on lap eight.

Minneapolis - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 48.709Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
2Malcolm Stewart 48.726Haines City, FL Suzuki RM-Z450
3Marvin Musquin 48.818La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Christian Craig 49.262Hemet, CA Honda CRF450
5Dean Wilson 49.276Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

Minneapolis - 450SX Group B Qualifying 2

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Dakota Tedder 51.415Surfside, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Henry Miller 53.064Rochester, MN Suzuki RM-Z450
3Alex Ray 53.562Jackson, TN Yamaha YZ450F
4Brandon Scharer 53.779Gardena, CA Yamaha YZ450F
5AJ Catanzaro 53.807Portland, CT Kawasaki KX450F
Full Results

Minneapolis - 450SX Combined Qualifying

- Minneapolis , MN

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 48.709Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
2Malcolm Stewart 48.726Haines City, FL Suzuki RM-Z450
3Marvin Musquin 48.818La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Christian Craig 49.262Hemet, CA Honda CRF450
5Dean Wilson 49.276Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
Full Results

The top 18 in each class, again, are seeded direct to the races with the Triple Crown format. Ben Lamay grabbed the last 450 spot by by .011 over Kyle Cunningham, who was 19th. So Cunningham is LCQ bound. 

In the 250s, Zack Williams got the final spot over Ramyller Alves, who will go to the LCQ.