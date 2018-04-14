On This Day In Moto: April 14

April 14

1974

Baymare Cycle Park in Moorpark, California, was home to the second round of the 1974 AMA National Motocross Championship. The Dutchman Pierre Karsmakers won the 250 class on a Yamaha, but was not given any points in the championship as the AMA decided that only U.S. citizens could count in the "national" championship. It was an unpopular rule and it would be abolished after the season, though it cost Karsmakers a #1 plate. Finishing second was Husqvarna rider Marty Tripes, followed by Honda CR250M Elsinore riders Billy Grossi and Rich Eierstedt.

In the 500 class the first six finishers were all on different motorcycles. The order was: Tony DiStefano (CZ), Mike Runyard (Suzuki), Steve Stackable (Maico), Jim Weinert (Kawasaki), Gary Semics (Husqvarna) and Mike Hartwig (Yamaha).

(Even though there was a big national at Baymare, the legendary Motocross Cat got the over of that week's Cycle News!)