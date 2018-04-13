Martin Davalos Injury Update

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Martin Davalos is out for the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross, announcing last night that he has elected to undergo surgery on a torn MCL in his knee. Davalos also confirmed that in addition to herniated discs in his spine, he also sustained a fractured C7 in a first turn crash at the East Region opener in Arlington. Fortunately for Davalos, the fractured C7 will not require surgery.

As we previously reported, Davalos has been dealing with the herniated discs since that crash in Arlington and he told Racer X prior to Daytona that the injury is causing pain and numbness on the entire left side of his body.

Davalos continued to race after the crash at the opener but following additional crashes—including two in Atlanta and two more in St. Louis—he elected to sit out the 250 East/West Showdown in Indianapolis.

No timetable has been announced on his return, but a return for the early portion of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship seems unlikely at this time. We’ll continue to update as we know more.

Below is his full post.