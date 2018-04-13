Martin Davalos Injury Update
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Martin Davalos is out for the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross, announcing last night that he has elected to undergo surgery on a torn MCL in his knee. Davalos also confirmed that in addition to herniated discs in his spine, he also sustained a fractured C7 in a first turn crash at the East Region opener in Arlington. Fortunately for Davalos, the fractured C7 will not require surgery.
As we previously reported, Davalos has been dealing with the herniated discs since that crash in Arlington and he told Racer X prior to Daytona that the injury is causing pain and numbness on the entire left side of his body.
Davalos continued to race after the crash at the opener but following additional crashes—including two in Atlanta and two more in St. Louis—he elected to sit out the 250 East/West Showdown in Indianapolis.
No timetable has been announced on his return, but a return for the early portion of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship seems unlikely at this time. We’ll continue to update as we know more.
Below is his full post.
Hey guys! I just wanted give you all an update as this season has been very tough for me. As most of you know, I was in pretty bad shape after the Dallas crash. After a ton of evaluations and numerous doctor visits we learned that in addition to the herniated disc that I had been dealing with, I also have a fractured C7. I feel beyond blessed by the Lord for keeping me safe while I was racing with this condition, also very fortunate that there is no need for spinal surgery. After taking what the doctors have said about my neck into consideration, we've decided I'm gonna need some time to really heal up and get better. With that being said, I decided to also get my knee fixed that way when I come back my body can be at percent. I'm beyond thankful for everybody that has had my back while going thru this.... also can't thank everyone enough on the team for working so hard for all of us, it's been nothing but amazing to be a part of the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Race Kawasaki once again, I hope to be back soon but till then im gonna make sure my body is at its best