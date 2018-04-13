How to Watch: Minneapolis SX and More

Round 14 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 14, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 12:50 p.m. EDT / 9:50 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry delayed coverage of round 14 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT.
Also on tap this weekend, the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Portugal for the fifth round of the championship.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV Schedule
Round 14 | Minneapolis, Minnesota | U.S. Bank Stadium
Saturday, April 14
delayed Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1
Online Schedule
Qualifying — 12:50 p.m. EDT / 9:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com
Night Show — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.
FIM Motocross World Championship
TV Schedule
ROUND 5 | MXGP of Portugal | AGUEDA, Portugal
Sunday, April 15
MXGP RACE 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
MX2 RACE 2 — 4:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 5 | MXGP of Portugal | AGUEDA, Portugal
Saturday, April 14 | Sunday, April 15
Saturday
WMX | Race 1 — 10:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 11:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 25o | Race 1 — 12:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
WMX | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|288
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|251
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|220
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|213
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|209
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|131
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|124
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|121
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|112
|5
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|92
2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|191
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|181
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|145
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|135
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|129
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|180
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|152
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|145
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|105
|5
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|100
Other Info
U.S. Bank Stadium
900 South 5th Street
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)
