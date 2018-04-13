How to Watch: Minneapolis SX and More

Round 14 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 14, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 12:50 p.m. EDT / 9:50 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry delayed coverage of round 14 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT.

Also on tap this weekend, the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Portugal for the fifth round of the championship.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 14 | Minneapolis, Minnesota | U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, April 14



delayed Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 12:50 p.m. EDT / 9:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 5 | MXGP of Portugal | AGUEDA, Portugal

Sunday, April 15



MXGP RACE 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

MX2 RACE 2 — 4:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 5 | MXGP of Portugal | AGUEDA, Portugal

Saturday, April 14 | Sunday, April 15

Saturday

WMX | Race 1 — 10:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING — 11:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 25o | Race 1 — 12:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

WMX | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX250 | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings