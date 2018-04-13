Results Archive
How to Watch: Minneapolis SX and More

How to Watch Minneapolis SX and More

April 13, 2018 12:00pm

Round 14 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 14, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from U.S. Bank Stadium beginning at 12:50 p.m. EDT / 9:50 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry delayed coverage of round 14 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT.

Also on tap this weekend, the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Portugal for the fifth round of the championship.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 14 | Minneapolis, Minnesota | U.S. Bank Stadium
Saturday, April 14

delayed Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 12:50 p.m. EDT / 9:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 5 | MXGP of Portugal | AGUEDA, Portugal
Sunday, April 15

MXGP RACE 2 — 3:00 p.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network
MX2 RACE 2 — 4:00 a.m. EDT | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 5 | MXGP of Portugal | AGUEDA, Portugal
Saturday, April 14 | Sunday, April 15

Saturday

WMX | Race 1 — 10:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 11:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 25o | Race 1 — 12:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

WMX | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX250 | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 12:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM288
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France251
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO220
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA213
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA209
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA131
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO124
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC121
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN112
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ92
Full Standings

2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands191
2Antonio Cairoli Italy181
3Clement Desalle Belgium145
4Romain Febvre France135
5Gautier Paulin France129
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia180
2Jorge Prado Spain152
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark145
4Ben Watson United Kingdom105
5Conrad Mewse United Kingdom100
Full Standings

Other Links

Live Timing

250 Entry List

450 Entry List

Race Center

2018 Numbers

Other Info

U.S. Bank Stadium
900 South 5th Street
Minneapolis, MN 55415

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)

Animated Track Map

Track Map

Seating CHart

Race Day Schedule

All times local.