GNCC Racing Debuts Kurt Caselli Foundation GNCC Safety Vehicle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Racer Productions, producer of the Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC), an AMA National Championship, is proud to announce the Kurt Caselli Foundation GNCC Safety Vehicle, which made its debut at the FMF Steele Creek GNCC. The Kurt Caselli Foundation partnered with GNCC Racing to build a safety vehicle that will travel to every round of GNCC Racing for local medical teams to use around the facility and racecourse.

Kurt Caselli is among the most decorated off-road motorcyclist in history. His career highlights include three AMA National Hare and Hound National Championships, three championships in the World Off Road Championship Series (WORCS), AMA Sportsman of the year in 2007, and multiple International Six Days Enduro medals. After Kurt's death in 2013, the Kurt Caselli Foundation was established in his memory with the mission of protecting and supporting the lives of off-road riders.

"The emergency medical transport unit is one of the best additions to the GNCC equipment list," said Tim Cotter, Racer Productions event director. "Our racers and their families now have the comfort to know that at every GNCC, there is a well-equipped off-road vehicle to help riders in need."

This is the foundation's first donation and partnership with a racing series on the East Coast. Also helping in the partnership for the GNCC Safety Vehicle are FMF Racing, Westfield Powersports, Kawasaki, PCI Radios and Baja Designs. With the help from these partners, the GNCC Safety Vehicle is full equipped with a medical backboard and other medical necessities to help racers in the event of an injury. The safety vehicle and all of the accessories have a value of over $18,000.

The Kurt Caselli Foundation has a three-part mission that covers safety precautions for riders before, during, and after their racing career. Listed below are the three missions they strive to complete for the riders.

Before racing, we are committed to encouraging, developing, and standardizing safety precautions that will help minimize risk outside of the rider's control. During racing, we are committed to developing, establishing, and encouraging the use of safety equipment and policies to increase the safety of the riders. After racing, we are committed to providing a safety net that allows and encourages former racers to further their education and reach career goals for themselves and their families.

Donny Emler Jr., Kurt Caselli Foundation president, joined GNCC Racing on the start of the pro bike race at the FMF Steele Creek to present the new Kurt Caselli Foundation GNCC Safety Vehicle. Click here to watch the video.

The 2018 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series continues April 21-22 in Society Hill, South Carolina, with the CST Tires Camp Coker Bullet GNCC. The series continues along the East Coast before concluding in Crawfordsville, Indiana, with the Amsoil Ironman GNCC from October 27-28.

