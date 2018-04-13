Broc Tickle Provisionally Suspended From Competition Due to FIM Anti-doping Violation

The FIM and the World Anti-Doping Agency have announced that Red Bull KTM rider Broc Tickle is provisionally suspended from further competition due to the results from an anti-doping test held at the San Diego Supercross.

Says the press release,” The decision to provisionally suspend Mr. Tickle was taken following the receipt of a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Cologne indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of 5-methylhexan-2-amine, a specified substance under Section 6 (Stimulants) of the 2018 FIM Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test carried out by the FIM at the round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship held in San Diego, California, USA, on 10 February 2018.”

Some searching through the World Anti-Doping Agency website reveals methylheanamine is used as a stimulant and is banned from competition.

While the WADA code does constitute an automatic four-year ban from competition, Tickle has only been provisionally suspended thus far and will have the chance to appeal the decision, and also “Mr. Tickle has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.” As such, there’s no additional info available on how long this ban will actually last. The press release only cites that Tickle will not be competing starting this weekend.

In a high-profile case in which WADA test results containing methylhexaneamine had an impact on motorsport, MotoGP Racer Anthony West was provisionally suspended and then later he lost his appeal when he tested positive for methylhexaneamine. His total time of suspension was 18 months, however, those tests took place 2012. The WADA code has changed since that time.

We’ll continue to monitor this situation as it develops. The full press release is below.