Sign of the (Lap) Times: Seattle

The rain definitely came down in Seattle last week, and that left us with the first true mud race since Las Vegas in 2016—except this race was much worse. The muddy conditions gifted us with some wild heat races, impromptu track changes, and a big points swing in the 250SX class, as Joey Savatgy finished 12th in the race and now sits 24 points behind Aaron Plessinger and seven behind Adam Cianciarulo.

The 450SX class wasn't quite as eventful, as the expected guys were up front, but we did get to see season-best finishes by Broc Tickle and Chad Reed, as well as an unintentional smoke show put on by Reed at the finish.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 1:13.266 3 1:18.568 Jason Anderson 2 1st 1:13.763 4 1:18.298 Eli Tomac 3 3rd 1:17.928 5 1:22.397 Marvin Musquin 4 17th 1:18.834 6 1:23.854 Malcolm Stewart 5 4th 1:18.877 3 1:23.982 Broc Tickle 6 5th 1:20.925 11 1:24.469 Cooper Webb 7 6th 1:21.697 5 1:24.259 Tyler Bowers 8 7th 1:22.525 3 1:25.601 Chad Reed 9 8th 1:23.634 7 1:28.138 Blake Baggett 10 14th 1:24.129 8 1:27.586 Benny Bloss 11 9th 1:24.215 5 1:29.391 Dean Wilson 12 11th 1:25.952 8 1:27.725 Christian Craig 13 12th 1:26.569 10 1:30.943 Vince Friese 14 10th 1:27.064 5 1:29.818 Weston Peick 15 13th 1:28.057 4 1:30.849 Cedric Soubeyras 16 15th 1:29.207 2 1:35.914 Ben LaMay 17 16th 1:29.307 5 1:33.408 Austin Politelli 18 20th 1:32.872 2 1:42.185 Justin Brayton 19 18th 1:31.625 2 1:36.316 Henry Miller 20 19th 1:33.638 3 1:40.887 Collin Jurin 21 21st 1:36.609 3 1:44.965 Josh Hill 22 22nd DNF DNF DNF Nick Schmidt

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 1:15.928 2 1:18.081 Aaron Plessinger 2 4th 1:17.534 2 1:18.071 Shane McElrath 3 3rd 1:18.203 6 1:22.422 Adam Cianciarulo 4 12th 1:19.056 3 1:21.557 Joey Savatgy 5 2nd 1:20.364 5 1:22.270 Chase Sexton 6 5th 1:20.511 5 1:23.743 Justin Starling 7 6th 1:21.196 5 1:23.586 Mitchell Oldenburg 8 11th 1:21.643 7 1:26.340 Phil Nicoletti 9 7th 1:22.487 5 1:25.276 Mitchell Harrison 10 9th 1:23.004 7 1:25.926 Justin Hill 11 8th 1:23.410 3 1:25.152 Kyle Chisholm 12 10th 1:24.364 8 1:26.885 Hayden Mellross 13 13th 1:24.805 2 1:30.388 Dylan Summerlin 14 15th 1:25.581 2 1:28.879 Chase Marquier 15 16th 1:26.631 7 1:30.853 Dakota Alix 16 14th 1:28.007 2 1:30.567 Brandan Leith 17 19th 1:29.263 3 1:32.836 Kele Russell 18 21st 1:31.050 4 1:33.655 Josh Mosiman 19 18th 1:31.238 3 1:34.512 Chance Blackburn 20 17th 1:31.279 3 1:36.036 Jess Pettis 21 20th 1:36.016 3 1:38.745 Tallon Lafountaine 22 22nd 1:41.124 5 1:43.232 Noah McConahy

Heats vs Mains

After the heat races, Feld made the decision to adjust the track to fit the conditions by removing the whoops section and turning it into a flat straight. This decision received mixed reviews by fans and even the 450 podium finishers. Here's what Marvin Musquin, Jason Anderson, and Eli Tomac had to say about the change after the race.

Racer X: There was a change to the layout of the track towards the end. They took out the whoops. How did that either benefit you or affect you, given that you might have already had adjusted to that challenge?

Musquin: I feel like that little straightaway without, obviously, the whoops, it was pretty much the only part of the track where we could get on the gas hard. The other straightaway, but they had to clean the whoops. It actually gave it a little bit more speed and a little bit more intensity to our riding going around the track. I feel like in the heat race, I know it was technical going through the whoops and a couple guys went down. I don’t know what you guys think, but I think it would have been okay if they would have left the whoops. Maybe they wanted a little bit more speed for TV or something. It was really slow going through those whoops.

Anderson: I was pumped that they took the whoops out because I crashed there in the heat race. They were tough, though. Honestly, we were rolling through them, but it was hard to just roll through them. It was technical, that’s for sure. For me, I was not bummed when I heard they took them out.

Tomac: I knew either way, it was going to be just a crazy race. They were gone, but we had plenty of other things to deal with.

It definitely made the lap times quicker. Here, I compared Tomac's lap times from the main event to his heat race, as he was one of the only riders to have two relatively clean races. Check out the difference.