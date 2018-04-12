On This Day In Moto: April 12

April 12

2009

American rider Zach Osborne won the Grand Prix of Turkey during the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship for Steve Dixon's Yamaha team aboard a YZ250F. It was the first American win in the small-bore division of Grand Prix MX since Mike Brown in 2000, not to mention the first professional win of Osborne's career.

In the premiere MX1 class, another Yamaha rider, Antonio Cairoli, got the win.

2008

A strange new event called the Navy Moto X World Championship was held in Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, produced by and aired on ESPN. Makita Suzuki rider Ricky Carmichael came out of retirement to participate, but only in the Step-Up competition. RC cleared a remarkable 35 feet, the only rider to get that high in qualifying, but he bounced the landing, crashed, and pulled out of the competition. In the finals of that competition, Matt Buyten topped Ronnie Renner with his own 35-foot high jump, but that was after the organizers made a longer runway for everyone.

In the Moto X race, factory Yamaha rider Broc Hepler, riding a YZ250F (one of the few 250s in the field), took the main event win and the gold helmet that came with it. KTM riders Justin Brayton and Nick Wey were second and third.

The Supermoto winner was Ohio's Mark Burkhart, the former SX racer. The event played in a mostly empty stadium and did not return to the calendar.

1981

Lake Whitney Cycle Park in Texas was the site of a combined 125/250 National, and Texas' own Kent Howerton was the overall winner in the 250 Class aboard his factory Suzuki, avenging his defeat the previous weekend to Bob Hannah at Saddleback. Finishing third was Honda rider Donnie "Holeshot" Hansen.

in the 125 Class, eight out of the first nine finishers hailed from California. The only one who didn't was the winner. Illinois' Mark "Bomber" Barnett kept his dominance going with a third straight win to start his first title defense. Sixteen-year-old Rick Johnson was second, and Team Honda's Johnny O'Mara was third.