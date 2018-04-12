Injury Report: Minneapolis

450SX
JUSTIN BARCIA — HAND | IN
Comment: Barcia was hoping to get back to racing in Seattle after breaking his hand in Arlington, but his return was pushed to Salt Lake City. Barcia ended up making progress, however, and he announced he’d be racing earlier than in expected, starting this weekend in Minneapolis.
MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT
Comment: Bisceglia is still recovering from a broken hand suffered in Atlanta. He’s out for Minneapolis.
JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT
Comment: Bogle is currently recovering from a broken humerus and small fracture in his L2 vertebrae suffered in San Diego. He’s hoping to be back for the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Enticknap broke his pelvis in three places while practicing. He’s on the mend, but it’s going to be a long time before he lines up for another race.
JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT
Comment: Grant will miss Minneapolis due to a fractured leg sustained in Arlington. A timetable on his return is unavailable—the team has not replied to our requests for an update.
JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD
Comment: It’s unclear when Hansen will return to racing after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup.
COLE MARTINEZ — LEG | OUT
Comment: Due to a split depression plateau fracture of his tibia in Daytona, Martinez is out for the rest of supercross.
FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Noren is healing up after tearing a ligament in his hand. He’s out for the year and will use the time to recover from some additional problems in his knee.
KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT
Comment: Roczen is expected to start riding again soon (as early as April 16) after shattering his hand, dislocating metacarpals, and tearing ligaments in his hand in San Diego. He hopes to be able to return to racing for the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
DAKOTA TEDDER — LEG | IN
Comment: Tedder ended up with a Staph infection after taking a footpeg to the shin in Atlanta. He had surgery to have the wound cleaned out. He started riding again during the week before Seattle and will make his return this weekend in Minneapolis.
COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT
Comment: Seely is out for the season with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa.
TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT
Comment: Tapia sustained some pretty serious injuries during qualifying in Indianapolis—a broken pelvis, fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae, and internal bleeding, to be exact. He had surgery and is now working on healing up. To donate to his Road 2 Recovery fund, go here.
JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | OUT
Comment: Weimer is looking at coming back for the final two rounds after breaking his wrist and two metacarpals on top of his hand in San Diego.
250SX
JON AMES — FEMUR | OUT
Comment: Ames broke his femur in Arlington and is out for the supercross season.
JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION
Comment: Cooper had hoped to be back for Seattle after breaking nine ribs, hurting his shoulder, and sustaining a concussion in Houston, but is now looking to return at Hangtown.
MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Davalos has been fighting issues all season that stemmed from a crash in Arlington. After crashing out at St. Louis, the decision was made to sit out until he’s 100 percent again. The team announced this week that he’s out for this weekend.
JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT
Comment: Decotis is expected to start riding again in May after a crash in Daytona left him with some fractured ribs and vertebrae.
RJ HAMPSHIRE — BACK, RIBS, LUNGS | OUT
Comment: Hampshire is back on the bike and is working toward being ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after a scary crash in Daytona left him with fractures to his T3 and T4 vertebrae, fractured ribs, and some “small punctures/lacerations to the lungs.”
Bummed to be sitting out the rest of supercross. I really feel like I was in a good spot mentally/physically and didn’t get the chance to show what all we had. I’m back on the bike just taking it easy for a few days, but still have a few weeks to get back to where we were before outdoors starts. @kjc_fitted start your leg workouts, these gates won’t pack them self. #westillsmiling
JUSTIN HOEFT — FEET
Comment: Hoeft underwent surgery after breaking both feet in San Diego. There is no timetable on his return.
ALEX MARTIN — WRIST
Comment: Martin and his team have officially pulled the plug on his supercross season after Martin fractured his wrist in San Diego, which was originally thought to be sprained. He’ll be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | OUT
Comment: Ferrandis is on the mend and is looking to return for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after breaking his arm and several teeth in Atlanta.
CAMERON MCADOO — HAND | OUT
Comment: McAdoo will return for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after reinjuring a fractured hand sustained at Arlington.
COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT
Comment: Nichols will miss the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross after breaking his humerus while practicing.
BRADLEY TAFT — CONCUSSION
Comment: Taft is out for the rest of supercross after suffering a concussion while moonlighting in the 450SX class in St. Louis.