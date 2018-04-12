Injury Report: Minneapolis

450SX

JUSTIN BARCIA — HAND | IN

Comment: Barcia was hoping to get back to racing in Seattle after breaking his hand in Arlington, but his return was pushed to Salt Lake City. Barcia ended up making progress, however, and he announced he’d be racing earlier than in expected, starting this weekend in Minneapolis.

MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: Bisceglia is still recovering from a broken hand suffered in Atlanta. He’s out for Minneapolis.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Bogle is currently recovering from a broken humerus and small fracture in his L2 vertebrae suffered in San Diego. He’s hoping to be back for the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Enticknap broke his pelvis in three places while practicing. He’s on the mend, but it’s going to be a long time before he lines up for another race.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant will miss Minneapolis due to a fractured leg sustained in Arlington. A timetable on his return is unavailable—the team has not replied to our requests for an update.

JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD

Comment: It’s unclear when Hansen will return to racing after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup.

COLE MARTINEZ — LEG | OUT

Comment: Due to a split depression plateau fracture of his tibia in Daytona, Martinez is out for the rest of supercross.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is healing up after tearing a ligament in his hand. He’s out for the year and will use the time to recover from some additional problems in his knee.

KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT

Comment: Roczen is expected to start riding again soon (as early as April 16) after shattering his hand, dislocating metacarpals, and tearing ligaments in his hand in San Diego. He hopes to be able to return to racing for the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

DAKOTA TEDDER — LEG | IN

Comment: Tedder ended up with a Staph infection after taking a footpeg to the shin in Atlanta. He had surgery to have the wound cleaned out. He started riding again during the week before Seattle and will make his return this weekend in Minneapolis.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely is out for the season with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa.