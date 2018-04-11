The List: Most SX Wins Without A Title

On Saturday night, with his come-from-behind win in treacherous conditions in Seattle, Eli Tomac claimed the 19th win of his SX career, tying him with Damon Bradshaw for tenth most all-time. That means he and Bradshaw are now tied with the most all-time wins of a rider who has not won a supercross title. From last year, Tomac is also tied with Bradshaw for the record of most wins in a season (nine) without winning the title.

Just shy of five full seasons in 450SX, Tomac has already garnered 19 wins and can pass Jeff Ward for ninth all-time with two more wins this year. Unfortunately for Tomac, he’s yet to lock down a SX championship.

For The List this week, we decided to look back at the riders with the most victories without winning a 250/450 championship.

Damon Bradshaw — 19

First Win: January 27, 1990

Last Win: February 20, 1993

The “Beast From the East” racked up 19 wins during his short career. His failure to secure a premiere-class title and reach his expected heights will live in bench-racing lore forever. Bradshaw was winning races in the premiere class at age 17! Incredibly, all of Bradshaw’s wins came in just four seasons (nine of which he secured during the 1992 season). Bradshaw did win the 1989 125SX East Region Championship, but finished runner-up twice in the premiere class, including back-to-back seasons in 1991 and ’92. That ’92 season stung to the core—he needed third or better to clinch the title in the final round but faded back to fifth, and Jeff Stanton won the race to steal the crown in dramatic fashion. Bradshaw was never the same after that and would actually retire after the 1993 season. He made a comeback, but never won another supercross race.

Eli Tomac — 19

First Win: January 10, 2015

Last Win: TBD

With his win last weekend in Seattle, Tomac now finds himself tied with Bradshaw for tenth most all-time. With nine wins last year, Tomac is also tied with Bradshaw for most wins in a season without winning a title. If Tomac can win twice more this year, he’ll move past Jeff Ward for ninth all-time. His six wins this year lead the series, and if he can win three more in the final four races, he could tie his nine-win mark from 2017. As for the championships, Tomac came thisclose to toppling Ryan Dungey last year, but finished five points back. This year, Tomac hurt his shoulder while leading the opening round at Anaheim. That set him too far back in points to really get into title contention.