"The Great Outdoors: Eleven" Teaser Released

The Orchard and Troy Adamitis just released the highly anticipated teaser for the upcoming film “The Great Outdoors: Eleven." The most successful MX film franchise is back! Get mentally prepped for the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season with this must watch film.

Available: May 1, 2018 (worldwide)

Pre-order available now.

Short Synopsis: The biggest motocross film franchise returns and it's better than ever. TGO Eleven not only showcases American motocross as it has traditionally but also expanded globally, covering races in Canada and Europe making the new TGO revival a story that sprawls the planet.

Starring: Eli Tomac, Jeffrey Herlings, Aaron Plessinger Blake Baggett, Cooper Web, Antonio Cairoli, Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Mike Alessi, Dean Wilson, and more.