On This Day in Moto: April 11

April 11 1976 Fastrack Motocross Park outside Phoenix was the site of the second round of the 1976 AMA 250 National Motocross Championship, and the overall winner was Kawasaki rider Jimmy Weinert. He was followed by defending series champion Tony DiStefano of Team Suzuki, Honda's Rich Eierstedt, Suzuki rider Steve Stackable, and Maico-mounted Gaylon Mosier. 1981 The NMA World Mini Grand Prix Motocross Championship, otherwise known as Cyclerama, was in full swing at Saddleback Park, and the big winner was Arizona's Troy Blake and California's Mouse McCoy. Blake, a future Yamaha factory rider, won the Yamaha Race of Champions, in which a bunch of top senior minicycle racers all competed on identical YZ80s. Among his competitors were future FIM 125cc World Motocross Champion Bob Moore, future pro Danny Storbeck, and R&D Racing factory Suzuki rider Bruce Bunch. McCoy would top the Junior Minicycle Race of Champions, where all of the kids were aboard Yamaha YZ60s. Among his competitors were future pros (and future All-Japan Champions) Ronnie Tichenor and Kyle Lewis.

1987 On the first night of the Pontiac Silverdome doubleheader in Michigan, Kawasaki's Jeff Ward took the main event win over Yamaha riders Keith Bowen and Jeff Leisk. More importantly, series points leader Rick Johnson of Team Honda damaged three of his fingers in a heat race crash and was done not only for the night, but for what might have been a second straight title. The 125 class winner was Team Suzuki's Keith Turpin, with Yamaha Support rider and Michigan local Todd DeHoop second and Minnesota's Bruce Gates a career-best third.

1992 It was another opening night at the Pontiac Silverdome, and the winner of the 250 class was Damon Bradshaw of Team Yamaha. Michigan's own Jeff Stanton, Bradshaw's title rival, placed second, with Suzuki's Guy Cooper third. In the 125 class, Suzuki-mounted Brian Swink, another member of the Michigan Mafia, got the win ahead of Peak Honda's Mike Brown and DGY Yamaha rider Jimmy Button.

2015 Team Honda's Cole Seely won his first career Monster Energy AMA Supercross main event in the 450SX class at Houston's Reliant Stadium. Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey placed second, with Honda's Eli Tomac third. Kawasaki riders Josh Grant and Chad Reed rounded out the top five.