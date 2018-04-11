Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Apr 14
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 15
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Full Schedule

Justin Barcia To Return For Minneapolis

April 11, 2018 9:05am | by:
Last week in a press release put out by the team, Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Justin Barcia said his goal was to return for round 16 in Salt Lake City. Barcia did leave the door open for a return sooner, stating: “I’m really shooting to race Salt Lake City—that’s the goal—but we’ll see how the next week goes and how I progress.” 

Apparently, Barcia’s hand is feeling better, as he announced on Instagram that he’ll return to racing this weekend at round 14 in Minneapolis.

“Stoked to announce my return to racing this weekend!” he wrote. “Huge thanks to @zippspeed for getting my bikes and training dialed. I had a blast touring the factory and hanging out with everyone.”

The announcement was accompanied with a video of Barcia touring the facility of a personal sponsor, Zipp Speed Weaponry, a wheel company that’s big in cycling.  

Barcia has been sidelined since Arlington when he was landed on by Tyler Bowers after Barcia doubled a triple. 