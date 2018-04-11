Justin Barcia To Return For Minneapolis

Last week in a press release put out by the team, Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Justin Barcia said his goal was to return for round 16 in Salt Lake City. Barcia did leave the door open for a return sooner, stating: “I’m really shooting to race Salt Lake City—that’s the goal—but we’ll see how the next week goes and how I progress.”

Apparently, Barcia’s hand is feeling better, as he announced on Instagram that he’ll return to racing this weekend at round 14 in Minneapolis.

“Stoked to announce my return to racing this weekend!” he wrote. “Huge thanks to @zippspeed for getting my bikes and training dialed. I had a blast touring the factory and hanging out with everyone.”

The announcement was accompanied with a video of Barcia touring the facility of a personal sponsor, Zipp Speed Weaponry, a wheel company that’s big in cycling.