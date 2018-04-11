Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Apr 14
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Fox Releases Team Honda HRC Pro Collection

April 11, 2018 11:25am | by:
Fox Releases Team Honda HRC Pro Collection

Behind every champion is a group of dedicated and talented people. That’s why we’re so proud of our all-new Redplate Pro Collection. Since Anaheim 1, this hardworking gear and apparel has equipped Team Honda HRC, giving them everything they need to get the job done. The collection is perfected down to the last detail, featuring weather-invincible jackets, durable work shirts, and pants designed to house small parts and tools. Whether in the pits or on the podium, the Redplate Pro Collection keeps Team Red ready.

Find products here.

Win this jacket

When race day conditions get a little nasty, Team Honda HRC riders and crew reach for their Redplate Pro Flexair Jacket. Want one of your own? Follow @foxracing on Instagram, leave a comment, and tag two friends on our contest post to be ended to win.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT

• Primaloft® insulation for lightweight warmth
• Fully seam sealed to keep you dry
• Cordura® patches for durability
• 4-way stretch for movement