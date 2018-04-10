Throttle Syndicate Acquires N-Style

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Throttle Syndicate, Inc., is pleased to announce the acquisition of N-Style, an industry leader an prominent manufacturer of premium graphic kits, seat covers, and custom printing for the power sports market.

Throttle Syndicate is led by co-owners Todd Ford and Ryan Pursley, who both have an extensive background in manufacturing and the power sports industry.

"I am blessed to have an opportunity to be part of a growing industry with an established iconic brand that is produced in-house and to work with a partner that complements the resources I bring to the company," Ford said.

"I am very excited to have the N-Style brand at the forefront for Throttle Syndicate with all of its rich history and championship-winning background. The N-Style name stands for quality and passion for the motocross industry, and we plan to carry on the tradition," Pursley said.