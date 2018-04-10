Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Throttle Syndicate Acquires N-Style

April 10, 2018
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Throttle Syndicate, Inc., is pleased to announce the acquisition of N-Style, an industry leader an prominent manufacturer of premium graphic kits, seat covers, and custom printing for the power sports market.

Throttle Syndicate is led by co-owners Todd Ford and Ryan Pursley, who both have an extensive background in manufacturing and the power sports industry.

"I am blessed to have an opportunity to be part of a growing industry with an established iconic brand that is produced in-house and to work with a partner that complements the resources I bring to the company," Ford said.

"I am very excited to have the N-Style brand at the forefront for Throttle Syndicate with all of its rich history and championship-winning background. The N-Style name stands for quality and passion for the motocross industry, and we plan to carry on the tradition," Pursley said.