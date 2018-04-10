Robbie Maddison Joins the UNIT Family

Gold Coast, Australia — UNIT is excited to announce the signing of modern-day action sports icon Robbie Maddison to its global athlete family.

The announcement is a reunion of an Australian rider and brand, with Maddison joining UNIT as one of its first-ever sponsored riders in 2004 as his profile began to make its meteoric rise in the sport of freestyle motocross.

Maddison has proven himself as the sport’s true multi-dimensional rider. Along with multiple medals, titles and distance world records, the 36-year-old singlehandedly detached a niche sport from its regular audience, entertaining the mainstream millions with some of the most spectacular stunts ever performed.

The Australian rider made history jumping over and onto some of the world’s most recognizable landmarks—man-made and natural—before his latest series of feats surfing Teahupoo’s famous break on a dirt bike.

Co-located between his Australian home in Kiama, north of Sydney, and his renowned FMX compound in Temecula, California, Maddison is more eager than ever to push the sport’s progression and further defy the laws of gravity he has already well and truly broken.

Maddison said he was excited to re-ignite the partnership with UNIT as its technical program, complimenting its renowned apparel offerings continuing to grow in size and strength.

“As one of UNIT’s first-ever riders I definitely feel proud to return to the brand in this exciting new phase of its technical program,” Maddison said.

“UNIT has grown from nothing to a renowned global icon—the spark plug logo is known universally and its DNA is well and truly rooted in FMX and action sports in general.

“I’ve been welcomed back into the tight-knit UNIT family with open arms and it is exciting that the team is eager to take my design and development cues on the technical ranges they are bringing to market.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be backed by a brand that shares your vision and is continuing to commit to progression in this sport.”

UNIT General Manager Joel McDonald welcomed Maddison back to the brand, heralding the partnership as a milestone moment in its 16-year history.

“We are thrilled that Robbie is once again part of the UNIT Family after forming the foundations of the brand well over a decade ago,” McDonald said.

“His feats and achievements form the most significant moments in the history of FMX, and he truly is the modern-day Evel Kneivel.

“His motivation and enthusiasm is infectious, and his desire to progress even further beyond what he has already achieved is truly remarkable.

“Maddo will not only be the global face for our technical line, but is also assisting deeply in the design and development of future ranges. This insight and feedback will be truly invaluable as the brand widens its footprint in the space alongside its established apparel offering.”

Maddison rides with UNIT’s Armatech MX series of premium jerseys and pants, and will feature in the brand’s 2019 expanded range release from July.

For more information, visit www.unit.com and follow @unit on Instagram or /unitriders on Facebook.