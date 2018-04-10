Bob’s Cycle Supply to Host Minneapolis SX Open House

St. Paul, MN — The Monster Energy AMA Supercross series returns to the colossal US Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, April 14. Not only is this round 14 for 450SX, as well as the seventh round for the 250SX East Region riders, but is one of three Triple Crown races scheduled for the series.

Bob’s Cycle Supply, serving the Minnesota motocross community since 1971, will be hosting a weekend-long Supercross Open House. The Open House kicks off Friday, April 13, with an autograph signing session from 6-9 p.m. As with past events, Bob’s will have some of the top 450SX and 250SX riders, as well as many of Minnesota’s rising stars in the sport. Expected riders will be posted on Bob’s Cycle Supply Facebook and Twitter accounts. Damon Bradshaw, “The Beast From The East” and Fly Racing brand ambassador, will be on site Friday for a lunch meet-and-greet, as well as an evening autograph session.

The Open House weekend continues Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be store-only specials, supercross-only sale items, and representatives from motorsports' leading aftermarket manufacturers.

Bob’s Cycle Supply has a huge 25,000-plus square foot retail showroom that showcases the finest brands of motocross apparel as well as the newest moto-specific casuals. Employee owned and operated, there is no other shopping experience for the motocross enthusiast in the Minneapolis metropolitan area that can compare. Bob’s Cycle Supply is located only 15 minutes away from US Bank Stadium.