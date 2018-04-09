Results Archive
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Apr 14
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 15
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Wake-Up Call

April 9, 2018 9:00am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 12 — CenturyLink Field — Seattle, WA

Seattle - 450SX Main Event

- Seattle, WA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac 1:13.76311 LapsCortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
2Jason Anderson 1:13.266+09.337Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
3Marvin Musquin 1:17.928+39.303La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Broc Tickle 1:18.877+1:04.541Holly, MI KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Cooper Webb 1:20.925+1:13.687Newport, NC Yamaha YZ450F
6Tyler Bowers 1:21.697+1:18.159Danville, KY Kawasaki KX450F
7Chad Reed 1:22.525+1:23.061Kurri Kurri, Australia Husqvarna FC 450
8Blake Baggett 1:23.63410 LapsGrand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
9Dean Wilson 1:24.215+22.973Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
10Weston Peick 1:27.064+25.919Wildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
Seattle - 250SX West Main Event

- Seattle, WA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1Aaron Plessinger 1:15.9288 LapsHamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F
2Chase Sexton 1:20.364+33.021La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
3Adam Cianciarulo 1:18.203+42.955Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
4Shane McElrath 1:17.534+50.693Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
5Justin Starling 1:20.511+53.329Deland, FL Husqvarna FC 250
6Mitchell Oldenburg 1:21.196+56.204Alvord, TX Yamaha YZ250F
7Mitchell Harrison 1:22.487+56.208Lansing, MI Husqvarna FC 250
8Kyle Chisholm 1:23.410+59.221Clearwater, FL Yamaha YZ250F
9Justin Hill 1:23.004+1:13.053Yoncalla, OR Suzuki Rm-z250
10Hayden Mellross 1:24.364+1:16.992Australia Yamaha YZ250F
Tomac took his sixth win of the season in Seattle.
Tomac took his sixth win of the season in Seattle. Jeff Kardas

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM288
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France251
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO220
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA213
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA209
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA185
7Broc Tickle Holly, MI184
8Cooper Webb Newport, NC180
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom152
10Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL125
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH177
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL160
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA153
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC146
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL132
6Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR119
7Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL110
8Christian Craig Hemet, CA106
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI100
10Hayden Mellross Australia81
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA131
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO124
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC121
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN112
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ92
6Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC85
7Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA59
8Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ57
9R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL57
10Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK54
Plessinger now leads the 250SX West Region by 17 points.
Plessinger now leads the 250SX West Region by 17 points. Jeff Kardas

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 4 — MXGP of Trentino — Trentino, Italy

MXGP of Trentino - MXGP

- Trentino, Italy

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Clement Desalle Belgium2 - 3 Kawasaki
3Antonio Cairoli Italy4 - 2 KTM
4Romain Febvre France3 - 7 Yamaha
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands7 - 4 KTM
6Gautier Paulin France6 - 5 Husqvarna
7Tim Gajser Slovenia5 - 8 Honda
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium10 - 6 Yamaha
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland8 - 10 Yamaha
10Maxime Desprey France12 - 11 Kawasaki
MXGP of Trentino - MX2

- Trentino, Italy

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 2 KTM
2Thomas Covington Vernon, AL5 - 1 Husqvarna
3Henry Jacobi Germany2 - 10 Husqvarna
4Vsevolod Brylyakov Russian Federation9 - 3 Yamaha
5Pauls Jonass Latvia4 - 9 KTM
6Davy Pootjes Netherlands8 - 6 KTM
7Michele Cervellin Italy6 - 11 Honda
8Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark3 - 16 Husqvarna
9Ben Watson United Kingdom11 - 7 Yamaha
10Jago Geerts Belgium7 - 13 Yamaha
MXGP of Trentino - WMX

- Trentino, Italy

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1 Germany1 - 3 Suzuki
2 New Zealand6 - 1 Yamaha
3 Italy4 - 2 Yamaha
4 Netherlands2 - 4 Yamaha
5 Belgium3 - 5 KTM
6 Germany5 - 8 KTM
7 Ireland8 - 7 Honda
8 Sweden7 - 12 Yamaha
9 Denmark14 - 6 KTM
10 Switzerland11 - 9 KTM
Herlings took first place in Italy, with Desalle and Cairoli rounding out the podium.
Herlings took first place in Italy, with Desalle and Cairoli rounding out the podium. Ray Archer/KTM Images

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands191
2Antonio Cairoli Italy181
3Clement Desalle Belgium145
4Romain Febvre France135
5Gautier Paulin France129
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands111
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium104
8Jeremy Seewer Switzerland83
9Tim Gajser Slovenia77
10Julien Lieber Belgium72
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia180
2Jorge Prado Spain152
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark145
4Ben Watson United Kingdom105
5Conrad Mewse United Kingdom100
6Hunter Lawrence Australia99
7Thomas Covington Vernon, AL91
8Jed Beaton Australia91
9Vsevolod Brylyakov Russian Federation86
10Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa79
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Germany45
2 Netherlands40
3 New Zealand40
4 Italy40
5 Belgium36
6 Germany29
7 Ireland27
8 Sweden23
9 Switzerland22
10 Italy22
AMSOIL ARENACROSS

Round 9 — Witchita, KS

250AX Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER MOTO 1 MOTO 2
1st Jacob Hayes 2nd 1st
2nd Chris Blose 1st 2nd
3rd Ryan Breece 4th 6th
4th Daniel Herrlein 7th 3rd
5th Gared Steinke 6th 5th
6th Travis Sewell 3rd 11th
7th Kevin Moranz 8th 7th
8th Richard Jackson 13th 4th
9th Heath Harrison 9th 8th
10th Lance Kobusch 10th 9th

AX Lites West Region Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE
1st Ryan Breece Kawasaki
2nd Isaac Teasdale Kawasaki
3rd Kevin Moranz KTM
4th Carson Brown Honda
5th Lance Kobusch Kawasaki
6th Jake McKinney Kawasaki
7th Mason Kerr Kawasaki
8th Dylan Rouse KTM
9th Blaine Silveira Honda
10th Devin Harriman KTM
Jacob Hayes defeated Chris Blose for the overall Amsoil Arenacross victory in Wichita, Kansas.
Jacob Hayes defeated Chris Blose for the overall Amsoil Arenacross victory in Wichita, Kansas. Feld

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE Points
1st Chris Blose Honda 74
2nd Jacob Hayes Kawasaki 73
3rd Daniel Herrlein KTM 48
4th Heath Harrison Honda 46
5th Gared Steinke Kawasaki 43
6th Travis Sewell Kawasaki 40
7th Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 32
8th Gavin Faith Kawasaki 10
9th Shane Sewell Kawasaki 4
10th Jacob Williamson Kawasaki 3

AX Lites West Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER points
1st Ryan Breece 48
2nd Kevin Moranz 41
3rd Carson Brown 34
4th Preston Taylor 27
5th Johnny Garcia 19
6th Devin Harriman 17
7th Blaine Silveira 13
8th Lance Kobusch 12
9th Robbie Wageman 11
10th Casey Brennen 11

AX Lites East Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Heath Harrison 86
2nd Isaac Teasdale 82
3rd Garrett Marchbanks 47
4th Tanner Basso 33
5th Tanner Ward 33
6th Tanner Stack 32
7th Carter Halpain 29
8th Josh Mosiman 28
9th TJ Albright 26
10th Jeremy Hand 21

AMSOIL GNCC

Round 4 — FMF Steele Creek — Morganton, NC

Steele Creek - Overall

- Morganton, NC

RiderHometownMachine
1Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
2Kailub Russell Boonville, NC KTM
3Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC Honda
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
5Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC KTM
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
7Josh Strang Australia Husqvarna
8 Cookeville, TN Beta
9Layne Michael Fairmont, WV Husqvarna
10Pascal Rauchenecker Austria Husqvarna
Steele Creek - XC2 Pro

- Morganton, NC

RiderHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria Husqvarna
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
5 New Zealand Husqvarna
6 Meshoppen, PA GasGas
7 North Liberty, IN Beta
8 Charlotte, NC Yamaha
9 Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
10 Wellington, OH Husqvarna
Steele Creek - XC3 Pro-Am

- Morganton, NC

RiderHometownMachine
1 Myakka City, FL KTM
2 Fort Mill, SC Yamaha
3 Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
4 Sterling, IL Yamaha
5 Clarksburg, MA Sherco
6 Hartford, TN Husqvarna
7 Hardinsburg, IN Yamaha
8 Canal Winchester, OH Yamaha
9 Nelsonville, OH Husqvarna
10 Tarentum, PA Yamaha
Steele Creek - WXC

- Morganton, NC

RiderHometownMachine
1 Circleville, OH KTM
2Tayla Jones Australia Husqvarna
3 Travelers Rest, SC KTM
4 Mchenry, MD Yamaha
5 Terre Haute, IN Beta
6 Bridgeton, NJ KTM
7 Cornwall, ON Yamaha
8 Sudbury, VT KTM
9 Knoxville, TN Suzuki
10 Gilbertsville, PA KTM
ATV

XC1 Class

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Machine
1st Adam McGill Honda
2nd Cole Richardson Yamaha
3rd Walker Fowler Yamaha
4th Brycen Neal Yamaha
5th Chris Borich Suzuki
6th Jarrod McClure Honda
7th Devon Feehan Honda
8th Martin Christofferson Honda
9th Greg Covert Yamaha
10th Johnny Gallagher Yamaha

XC2 Class

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Machine
1st Hunter Hart Yamaha
2nd Matthew Lindle Honda
3rd Brandon Icard Honda
4th Austin Abney Honda
5th Drew Landers Yamaha
6th Tanner Walker Honda
7th Steven Covert Yamaha
8th Brody Livengood Yamaha
9th Devin Masters Suzuki
10th Kenny Shick Yamaha
Thad Duvall earned his first win of 2018 after an intense day of racing.
Thad Duvall earned his first win of 2018 after an intense day of racing. Ken Hill

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC115
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV101
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC83
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC72
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT65
6Josh Strang Australia58
7Layne Michael Fairmont, WV52
8Pascal Rauchenecker Austria48
9Josh Toth Winstead, CT46
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA36
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT115
2Pascal Rauchenecker Austria88
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT80
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA70
5 New Zealand51
6 Bedford, IN44
7 Jefferson, GA43
8 Meshoppen, PA40
9 Sumter, SC39
10 Landrum, SC38
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL90
2 Sterling, IL80
3 Travelers Rest, SC76
4 Waynesburg, PA72
5 Hardinsburg, IN66
6 Fort Mill, SC65
7 Wesley Chapel, NC50
8 Clarksburg, MA45
9 Canal Winchester, OH44
10 Coal Center, PA42
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia115
2 Circleville, OH105
3 Terre Haute, IN70
4 Mchenry, MD67
5 Beloit, OH59
6 Bridgeton, NJ57
7 Travelers Rest, SC51
8 Sudbury, VT29
9 Sudbury, VT28
10 Knoxville, TN26
ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Walker Fowler 97
2nd Brycen Neal 89
3rd Adam McGill 86
4th Chris Borich 80
5th Jarrod McClure 73
6th Cole Richardson 72
7th Devon Feehan 53
8th Johnny Gallagher 45
9th Martin Christofferson 43
10th Westley Wolfe 29

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Matthew Lindle 93
2nd Austin Abney 84
3rd Hunter Hart 76
4th Drew Landers 70
5th John Glauda Jr. 63
6th Brandon Icard 58
7th Ben Kowalewski 58
8th Tanner Walker 53
9th Kenny Shick 50
10th Steven Covert 47

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN

Round 3 — Sarnia, Ontario

450 Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Bike
1st Cole Thompson KTM
2nd Matt Goerke Yamaha
3rd Tyler Medaglia Kawasaki
4th Cade Clason Honda
5th Kyle Keast Husqvarna
6th Colton Facciotti Honda
7th Dillan Epstein Yamaha
8th Steve Mages Kawasaki
9th Zack Zager Yamaha
10th Davey Fraser Husqvarna

250 Main Event

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Bike
1st Shawn Maffenbeier Kawasaki
2nd Marco Cannella Yamaha
3rd Tanner Ward KTM
4th Michael Fowler Yamaha
5th Ryan Lockhart Kawasaki
6th Jason Benny Kawasaki
7th Travis Roberts KTM
8th Drew Roberts KTM
9th Dario Zecca Honda
10th Duncan McLeaod KTM

450 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Cole Thompson 117
2nd Colton Facciotti 102
3rd Tyler Medaglia 110
4th Matt Goerke 92
5th Dillan Epstein 82
6th Davey Fraser 61
7th Keylan Meston 56
8th Ryan Lockhart 50
9th Brock Leitner 47
10th Mike Brown 41

250 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Shawn Maffenbeier 117
2nd Ryan Lockhart 90
3rd Marco Cannella 88
4th Tanner Ward 86
5th Wyatt Waddell 70
6th Dylan Wright 59
7th Brad Nauditt 52
8th Spenser Wilton 36
9th Blake Osatchuk 36
10th Carson Brown 30

Other Championship Standings

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jeffrey Herlings 50
2nd Gautier Paulin 44
3rd Max Anstie 40
4th Romain Febvre 36
5th Shaun Simpson 31
6th Glenn Coldenhoff 31
7th Kevin Strijbos 27
8th Filip Bengtsson 25
9th Sven van der Mierden 22
10th Maxime Desprey 21

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Thomas Kjer Olsen 50
2nd Jed Beaton 40
3rd Davy Pootjes 35
4th Jago Geerts 35
5th Vsevolod Brylyakov 30
6th Ruben Fernandez-Garcia 29
7th Martin Barr 22
8th Calvin Vlaanderen 22
9th Marshal Weltin 21
10th Roan van de Moosdijk 20

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
TBD Motocross of Nations MXGP
TBD Motocross of Nations MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Open
TBD Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
TBD Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
TBD Monster Energy Cup Supermini
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
TBD Paris Supercross King of Paris
TBD Paris Supercross Prince of Paris
TBD Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
TBD GNCC XC1
TBD GNCC XC2
TBD GNCC XC3
TBD GNCC WXC
TBD Canadian Motocross Nationals MX1
TBD Canadian Motocross Nationals MX2
TBD ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
TBD ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Matthias Walkner Dakar Rally Bike
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX1
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX2
TBD Australian Supercross SX1
TBD Australian Supercross SX2
Cody Matechuk Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Michele Cervellin Italian Motocross Championship MX2
TBD British Motocross Championship MX1
TBD British Motocross Championship MX2
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
TBD Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
TBD Hell's Gate Bike
Cody Webb SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
TBD EnduroCross Super EnduroCross
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
TBD Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
TBD Ezberg Rodeo Bike