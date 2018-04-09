Wake-Up Call

Centurylink Field Seattle, WA Seattle Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 12 — CenturyLink Field — Seattle, WA
Seattle - 450SX Main Event
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Eli Tomac
|1:13.763
|11 Laps
|Cortez, CO
| Kawasaki KX450F
|2
| Jason Anderson
|1:13.266
|+09.337
|Edgewood, NM
| Husqvarna FC 450
|3
| Marvin Musquin
|1:17.928
|+39.303
|La Reole, France
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
| Broc Tickle
|1:18.877
|+1:04.541
|Holly, MI
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
| Cooper Webb
|1:20.925
|+1:13.687
|Newport, NC
| Yamaha YZ450F
|6
| Tyler Bowers
|1:21.697
|+1:18.159
|Danville, KY
| Kawasaki KX450F
|7
| Chad Reed
|1:22.525
|+1:23.061
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
| Husqvarna FC 450
|8
| Blake Baggett
|1:23.634
|10 Laps
|Grand Terrace, CA
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|9
| Dean Wilson
|1:24.215
|+22.973
|Scotland, United Kingdom
| Husqvarna FC 450
|10
| Weston Peick
|1:27.064
|+25.919
|Wildomar, CA
| Suzuki RM-Z450
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|288
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|251
|3
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|220
|4
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|213
|5
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|209
|6
| Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|185
|7
| Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|184
|8
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|180
|9
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|152
|10
| Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|125
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|131
|2
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|124
|3
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|121
|4
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|112
|5
| Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|92
|6
| Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|85
|7
| Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|59
|8
| Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|57
|9
| R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|57
|10
| Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|54
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 4 — MXGP of Trentino — Trentino, Italy
AMSOIL ARENACROSS
Round 9 — Witchita, KS
250AX Main Event
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|MOTO 1
|MOTO 2
|1st
|Jacob Hayes
|2nd
|1st
|2nd
|Chris Blose
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Ryan Breece
|4th
|6th
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|7th
|3rd
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|6th
|5th
|6th
|Travis Sewell
|3rd
|11th
|7th
|Kevin Moranz
|8th
|7th
|8th
|Richard Jackson
|13th
|4th
|9th
|Heath Harrison
|9th
|8th
|10th
|Lance Kobusch
|10th
|9th
AX Lites West Region Main Event
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|4th
|Carson Brown
|Honda
|5th
|Lance Kobusch
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Jake McKinney
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Dylan Rouse
|KTM
|9th
|Blaine Silveira
|Honda
|10th
|Devin Harriman
|KTM
250AX Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|Points
|1st
|Chris Blose
|Honda
|74
|2nd
|Jacob Hayes
|Kawasaki
|73
|3rd
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM
|48
|4th
|Heath Harrison
|Honda
|46
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|43
|6th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|40
|7th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|32
|8th
|Gavin Faith
|Kawasaki
|10
|9th
|Shane Sewell
|Kawasaki
|4
|10th
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|3
AX Lites West Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|48
|2nd
|Kevin Moranz
|41
|3rd
|Carson Brown
|34
|4th
|Preston Taylor
|27
|5th
|Johnny Garcia
|19
|6th
|Devin Harriman
|17
|7th
|Blaine Silveira
|13
|8th
|Lance Kobusch
|12
|9th
|Robbie Wageman
|11
|10th
|Casey Brennen
|11
AX Lites East Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|86
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|82
|3rd
|Garrett Marchbanks
|47
|4th
|Tanner Basso
|33
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|33
|6th
|Tanner Stack
|32
|7th
|Carter Halpain
|29
|8th
|Josh Mosiman
|28
|9th
|TJ Albright
|26
|10th
|Jeremy Hand
|21
AMSOIL GNCC
Round 4 — FMF Steele Creek — Morganton, NC
Steele Creek - XC2 ProFull Results
Steele Creek - XC3 Pro-Am
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
| KTM
|2
| Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
| Yamaha
|3
| Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
| Husqvarna
|4
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
| Yamaha
|5
| Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
| Sherco
|6
| Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
| Husqvarna
|7
| Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
| Yamaha
|8
| Devan Welch
|Canal Winchester, OH
| Yamaha
|9
| Triston Landrum
|Nelsonville, OH
| Husqvarna
|10
| Ryan Lojak
|Tarentum, PA
| Yamaha
ATV
XC1 Class
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Machine
|1st
|Adam McGill
|Honda
|2nd
|Cole Richardson
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Walker Fowler
|Yamaha
|4th
|Brycen Neal
|Yamaha
|5th
|Chris Borich
|Suzuki
|6th
|Jarrod McClure
|Honda
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|Honda
|8th
|Martin Christofferson
|Honda
|9th
|Greg Covert
|Yamaha
|10th
|Johnny Gallagher
|Yamaha
XC2 Class
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Machine
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Matthew Lindle
|Honda
|3rd
|Brandon Icard
|Honda
|4th
|Austin Abney
|Honda
|5th
|Drew Landers
|Yamaha
|6th
|Tanner Walker
|Honda
|7th
|Steven Covert
|Yamaha
|8th
|Brody Livengood
|Yamaha
|9th
|Devin Masters
|Suzuki
|10th
|Kenny Shick
|Yamaha
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|90
|2
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|80
|3
| Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|76
|4
| Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|72
|5
| Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|66
|6
| Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|65
|7
| Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|50
|8
| Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|45
|9
| Devan Welch
|Canal Winchester, OH
|44
|10
| Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|42
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|97
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|89
|3rd
|Adam McGill
|86
|4th
|Chris Borich
|80
|5th
|Jarrod McClure
|73
|6th
|Cole Richardson
|72
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|53
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|45
|9th
|Martin Christofferson
|43
|10th
|Westley Wolfe
|29
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Matthew Lindle
|93
|2nd
|Austin Abney
|84
|3rd
|Hunter Hart
|76
|4th
|Drew Landers
|70
|5th
|John Glauda Jr.
|63
|6th
|Brandon Icard
|58
|7th
|Ben Kowalewski
|58
|8th
|Tanner Walker
|53
|9th
|Kenny Shick
|50
|10th
|Steven Covert
|47
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN
Round 3 — Sarnia, Ontario
450 Main Event
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Bike
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|5th
|Kyle Keast
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|7th
|Dillan Epstein
|Yamaha
|8th
|Steve Mages
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Zack Zager
|Yamaha
|10th
|Davey Fraser
|Husqvarna
250 Main Event
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Bike
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|4th
|Michael Fowler
|Yamaha
|5th
|Ryan Lockhart
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Jason Benny
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Travis Roberts
|KTM
|8th
|Drew Roberts
|KTM
|9th
|Dario Zecca
|Honda
|10th
|Duncan McLeaod
|KTM
450 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|117
|2nd
|Colton Facciotti
|102
|3rd
|Tyler Medaglia
|110
|4th
|Matt Goerke
|92
|5th
|Dillan Epstein
|82
|6th
|Davey Fraser
|61
|7th
|Keylan Meston
|56
|8th
|Ryan Lockhart
|50
|9th
|Brock Leitner
|47
|10th
|Mike Brown
|41
250 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|117
|2nd
|Ryan Lockhart
|90
|3rd
|Marco Cannella
|88
|4th
|Tanner Ward
|86
|5th
|Wyatt Waddell
|70
|6th
|Dylan Wright
|59
|7th
|Brad Nauditt
|52
|8th
|Spenser Wilton
|36
|9th
|Blake Osatchuk
|36
|10th
|Carson Brown
|30
Other Championship Standings
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|50
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|44
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|40
|4th
|Romain Febvre
|36
|5th
|Shaun Simpson
|31
|6th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|31
|7th
|Kevin Strijbos
|27
|8th
|Filip Bengtsson
|25
|9th
|Sven van der Mierden
|22
|10th
|Maxime Desprey
|21
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|40
|3rd
|Davy Pootjes
|35
|4th
|Jago Geerts
|35
|5th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|30
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|29
|7th
|Martin Barr
|22
|8th
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|22
|9th
|Marshal Weltin
|21
|10th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|20
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Canadian Motocross Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|TBD
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike