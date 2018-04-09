Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Apr 14
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 15
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Seattle SX

April 9, 2018 8:55am
Jason Thomas and Daniel Blair join Steve Matthes to talk about the epic mud race in Seattle, Eli Tomac, Chad Reed, Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, and much more.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.