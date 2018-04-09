Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Apr 14
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 15
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Exhaust: Ryan Dungey Podcast

April 9, 2018 4:20pm
by:

Jason Weigandt dials up Ryan Dungey and gets a solid hour of candid conversation with the four-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion. Dungey reveals much, explaining his struggles with the mental side—including hiring a sports psychologist—to Eli Tomac’s charge last season, the 2017 Vegas finale, and the burn out that he feels led to his injury in 2016, and consequently considering retirement. He even explains how he and Ken Roczen, rivals at the time, ended up living across the street from each other!

Don’t believe any of those rumors that say Ryan is returning for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross this summer. He’s moved back to Minnesota and is figuring out what’s next for his life, post-racing. But for now, there are still many racing stories to tell.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music and is coming soon to Spotify.