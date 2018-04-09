Cianciarulo, Soubeyras, Lindstrom, and Keefer on PulpMX Show

After a week off, the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, is back! Host Steve Matthes will welcome Kris Keefer in to talk about all that went on in soggy Seattle. It was a night where both points leaders survived and thrived, so we’ll cover that and much more on the show tonight.

Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo had an interesting night where he locked up his bike in the heat, was forced to the LCQ, and then somehow, with an 18th gate pick, pulled out a third in the main event. It was a great ride, and since he’s a friend of the show, we’ll have Adam on tonight to talk about his night and whether he’s cleaned all the mud out yet.

Cedric Soubeyras had quite a night in Seattle when he learned his team had showed up and then decided to go home. Left without a ride, Soubeyras had the HEP Suzuki team build him a bike. Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki lent a hand, he found some boots and a helmet, and then scored his best main event yet. We’ll have Cedric on tonight to talk about his whole eventful weekend and what’s next for him.

Honda’s Lars Lindstrom was in Seattle and had a firsthand seat for the nuttiness with Christian Craig and was helping him out. We’ll have Lars on the show to talk about trying to get a bike going in between races, what’s new with him, and more.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun, right?

What you'll want to do is visit PulpMXshow.com at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In app by searching PulpMX Show and can listen live on the PulpMX app as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com, as well as on the PulpMX app on your smartphone or on iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on PulpMXshow.com.

