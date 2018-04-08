On This Day In Moto: April 8

Another Kawasaki rider, Mickael Pichon, won the 125 class on his way to the 125 East Region title. Honda of Troy riders Mike Brown and James Dobb finished second and third.

Mike LaRocco won the Pontiac Supercross above Detroit, Michigan, aboard his Kawasaki KX250. Honda of Troy's Brian Swink, a Michigan native, finished a career-best second in the 250 class, with LaRocco's Kawasaki teammate Mike Kiedrowski third. Series points leader Jeremy McGrath finished fifth after an early crash.

2000

Kevin Windham won the Dallas Supercross aboard his Honda CR250. Yamaha's David Vuillemin was second and Ricky Carmichael third. Series points leader and defending champion Jeremy McGrath finished fourth on his way to what will be a seventh AMA Supercross title.

In the 125 class Motoworld Yamaha's Greg Schnell topped Suzuki-mounted David Pingree and Factory Connection Honda's Christopher Gosselaar.

1949

Twin brothers Tom and Dan White are born. Together they will have a huge influence on the American motorcycling industry as pioneers in the four-stroke movement as well as the aftermarket business with their company White Brothers. Both were inducted into the AMA Motorcycling Hall of Fame.

1984

In one of the bigger upsets of the eighties, Team Tamm privateer Honda rider Alan King won the opening round of the AMA 250 Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown. A former Suzuki and Kawasaki factory rider from Michigan, King's win came against factory Yamaha riders Rick Johnson and Keith Bower, Suzuki's Mark Barnett, Kawasaki's Kent Howerton and Billy Liles, and Honda's Ron Lechien.

In the 125 class, where Kawasaki's Jeff Ward and defending 125 National Champ Johnny O'Mara of Team Honda are having a two-man war for supremacy, Ward ended up on top at Hangtown. Another Team Tamm rider, A.J. Whiting, finished third.