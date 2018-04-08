On This Day In Moto: April 8

April 8
1995
Mike LaRocco won the Pontiac Supercross above Detroit, Michigan, aboard his Kawasaki KX250. Honda of Troy's Brian Swink, a Michigan native, finished a career-best second in the 250 class, with LaRocco's Kawasaki teammate Mike Kiedrowski third. Series points leader Jeremy McGrath finished fifth after an early crash.
Another Kawasaki rider, Mickael Pichon, won the 125 class on his way to the 125 East Region title. Honda of Troy riders Mike Brown and James Dobb finished second and third.
2000
Kevin Windham won the Dallas Supercross aboard his Honda CR250. Yamaha's David Vuillemin was second and Ricky Carmichael third. Series points leader and defending champion Jeremy McGrath finished fourth on his way to what will be a seventh AMA Supercross title.
In the 125 class Motoworld Yamaha's Greg Schnell topped Suzuki-mounted David Pingree and Factory Connection Honda's Christopher Gosselaar.
1949
Twin brothers Tom and Dan White are born. Together they will have a huge influence on the American motorcycling industry as pioneers in the four-stroke movement as well as the aftermarket business with their company White Brothers. Both were inducted into the AMA Motorcycling Hall of Fame.
1984
In one of the bigger upsets of the eighties, Team Tamm privateer Honda rider Alan King won the opening round of the AMA 250 Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown. A former Suzuki and Kawasaki factory rider from Michigan, King's win came against factory Yamaha riders Rick Johnson and Keith Bower, Suzuki's Mark Barnett, Kawasaki's Kent Howerton and Billy Liles, and Honda's Ron Lechien.
In the 125 class, where Kawasaki's Jeff Ward and defending 125 National Champ Johnny O'Mara of Team Honda are having a two-man war for supremacy, Ward ended up on top at Hangtown. Another Team Tamm rider, A.J. Whiting, finished third.
And in the 500 class where another duel was taking place, Honda's David Bailey went 1-1 to top Yamaha's Broc Glover and his 2-2. Finishing third was Honda's Danny "Magoo" Chandler.
Also, over in Europe the FIM 125 and 250 World Championships were getting underway, and Austrian KTM rider Heinz Kinigadner beat hometown hero Jacky Vimond in the first 250 Grand Prix in France, and in Italy Dutch KTM rider Kees Van der Ven topped Finland's Pekka Vehkonnen. Ironically, there wasn't a single KTM in the top twenty of any of the three AMA classes at Hangtown.
1979
Canyon Raceway near Phoenix held a 125/250 National and Yamaha's Bob Hannah was the man on top of the 250 class. Hannah beat Suzuki's Kent Howerton, Honda's Marty Tripes and Kawasaki's Jimmy Weinert.
In the 125 class another Yamaha rider finished on top, Broc Glover. He was trailed by factory Suzuki rider Brian Myerscough and Yamaha Support rider "Radical" Ron Turner.
And on that day back at Saddleback Park the 1979 World Mini Grand Prix was wrapping up with its Yamaha Race of Champions and the big winner was Erik Kehoe, ahead of George Holland and Steve Skilton.