Race Day Feed: Seattle

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from CenturyLink Field in Seattle, where the thirteenth round of Monster Energy Supercross is set to play out this evening.

Morning Report

Rain, and plenty of it. That’s what’s been coming down here in Seattle this week (although the skies were blue yesterday), and with plenty more expected, an already soft track, which was actually built by Tuesday and has been covered since, will remain underneath a water-shedding layer of plastic until late this afternoon. The decision to revise the schedule (today’s only round of qualifiers will begin at 4:20 this afternoon) was made yesterday in an effort to preserve the racing surface and to make sure it can stay covered and out of the elements for as long as possible. We’ve seen the track crew deal with rain events before and they’ve been able to do some pretty amazing things, but they may not be able to work their magic tonight. According to the weather report, we're almost sure to see rain coming down this evening during the races, which means we're probably in for a wild and sloppy night.