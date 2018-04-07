Results Archive
On This Day In Moto: April 7

On This Day in Moto April 7

April 7, 2018 1:35pm
by:

April 7

1990

French import Jean-Michel Bayle won the Dallas Supercross at Cowboys Stadium in Irving, Texas, ahead of Yamaha's Damon Bradshaw, Suzuki-backed Larry Ward, defending champion Jeff Stanton, and another Suzuki rider in Guy Cooper.

In the 125cc class Team Suzuki's Denny Stephenson got the win over a pair of Kawasaki Team Green riders, Michael Craig and Jeremy McGrath.

2001

If it's 2001 and it's supercross season, then it's almost certainly another Ricky Carmichael win. This one comes at the Pontiac Supercross as RC marched to his record-matching 13th straight AMA Supercross win. Honda riders Ezra Lusk and Mike LaRocco finished second and third. 

Yamaha of Troy's Nathan Ramsey took the 125 class win over Suzuki's rookie sensation Travis Pastrana. Ramsey's teammate Nick Wey, a member of the Michigan Mafia, rounded out the podium.  