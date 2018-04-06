Weather Forces Qualifying Schedule Change For Seattle

The AMA released an updated event schedule for round 13 of Monster Energy Supercross tomorrow in Seattle. Due to inclement weather, riders will only get one practice, which will be used to determined qualifying for the night show.

Tomorrow’s forecast is calling for a 90 percent chance of rain, with winds at 20 to 30 mph in the morning and afternoon. Tomorrow night there is currently a 90 percent chance of rain with near a quarter of an inch accumulation, accompanied by winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Opening ceremonies are still scheduled for 6:30 p.m. local.

We’ll update this post if anything changes.