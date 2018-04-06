Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Apr 14
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 15
Weather Forces Qualifying Schedule Change For Seattle

April 6, 2018 3:15pm | by:
The AMA released an updated event schedule for round 13 of Monster Energy Supercross tomorrow in Seattle. Due to inclement weather, riders will only get one practice, which will be used to determined qualifying for the night show.

Tomorrow’s forecast is calling for a 90 percent chance of rain, with winds at 20 to 30 mph in the morning and afternoon. Tomorrow night there is currently a 90 percent chance of rain with near a quarter of an inch accumulation, accompanied by winds at 15 to 25 mph. 

Opening ceremonies are still scheduled for 6:30 p.m. local.

We’ll update this post if anything changes.