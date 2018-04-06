How to Watch: Seattle SX and More

Round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 7, in Seattle, Washington. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from CenturyLink Field beginning at 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 p.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round 13 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT.
Also on tap this weekend, the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Italy for the fourth round of the championship and GNCC travels to North Carolina for round four at Steele Creek.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV Schedule
Round 13 | Seattle, WA | CenturyLink Field
Saturday, April 7
Live Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1
Online Schedule
Qualifying — 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com
Night Show — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.
FIM Motocross World Championship
TV Schedule
ROUND 4 | MXGP of Trentino | Pietramurata, Italy
Sunday, April 8 | Monday, April 9
MXGP RACE 2 — 8:30 p.m. EDT (Sunday) | CBS Sports Network
MX2 RACE 2 — 1:00 a.m. EDT (Monday) | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 4 | MXGP of Trentino | Pietramurata, Italy
Saturday, April 7 | Sunday, April 8
Saturday
WMX | Race 1 — 9:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 10:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | Race 1 — 11:50 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
EMX 125 | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
WMX | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP
Online Schedule
ROUND 4 | Steele Creek | Morganton, NC
Saturday, April 7 | Sunday, April 8
Saturday
PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com
Sunday
PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com
2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|265
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|230
|3
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|210
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|194
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|194
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|133
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|129
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|117
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|116
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|107
2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|141
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|141
|3
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|103
|4
|Romain Febvre
|France
|101
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|98
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|150
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|120
|3
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|105
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|99
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|81
2018 GNCC Standings
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|90
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|71
|3
|Steward Baylor Jr
|Belton, SC
|67
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|51
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|47
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|85
|2
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|Austria
|67
|3
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|55
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|52
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|35
Other Links
Follow Racer X
Other Info
CenturyLink Field
800 Occidental Avenue S.
Seattle, WA 98134
Main Event — 6:00 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 11:30 a.m. (local)
Tickets
Get tickets here.
Pit Party
The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Seating CHart
Race Day Schedule
All times local.