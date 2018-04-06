Results Archive
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Dean Wilson
  3. Justin Brayton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Luke Renzland
Full Results
MXGP of
La Comunitat Valenciana
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Clement Desalle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Steele Creek
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Apr 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 8
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Apr 14
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 15
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Seattle SX and More

How to Watch Seattle SX and More

April 6, 2018 1:45pm

Round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 7, in Seattle, Washington. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from CenturyLink Field beginning at 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 p.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round 13 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT.

Also on tap this weekend, the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Italy for the fourth round of the championship and GNCC travels to North Carolina for round four at Steele Creek.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 13 | Seattle, WA | CenturyLink Field
Saturday, April 7

Live Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 4 | MXGP of Trentino | Pietramurata, Italy
Sunday, April 8 | Monday, April 9

MXGP RACE 2 — 8:30 p.m. EDT (Sunday) | CBS Sports Network
MX2 RACE 2 — 1:00 a.m. EDT (Monday) | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 4 | MXGP of Trentino | Pietramurata, Italy
Saturday, April 7 | Sunday, April 8

Saturday

WMX | Race 1 — 9:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 10:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 125 | Race 1 — 11:50 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 125 | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
WMX | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 4 | Steele Creek | Morganton, NC
Saturday, April 7 | Sunday, April 8

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com

Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM265
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France230
3Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA210
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO194
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA194
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH133
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA129
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC117
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL116
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL107
Full Standings

2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands141
2Antonio Cairoli Italy141
3Clement Desalle Belgium103
4Romain Febvre France101
5Gautier Paulin France98
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia150
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark120
3Jorge Prado Spain105
4Hunter Lawrence Australia99
5Ben Watson United Kingdom81
Full Standings

2018 GNCC Standings

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC90
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV71
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC67
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC51
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT47
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT85
2Pascal Rauchenecker Austria67
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT55
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA52
5Liam Draper New Zealand35
Full Standings

Follow Racer X

