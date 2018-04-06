How to Watch: Seattle SX and More

Round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 7, in Seattle, Washington. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from CenturyLink Field beginning at 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 p.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 (FOX Sports 1) will carry coverage of round 13 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT.

Also on tap this weekend, the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Italy for the fourth round of the championship and GNCC travels to North Carolina for round four at Steele Creek.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 13 | Seattle, WA | CenturyLink Field

Saturday, April 7



Live Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports 1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 4 | MXGP of Trentino | Pietramurata, Italy

Sunday, April 8 | Monday, April 9



MXGP RACE 2 — 8:30 p.m. EDT (Sunday) | CBS Sports Network

MX2 RACE 2 — 1:00 a.m. EDT (Monday) | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 4 | MXGP of Trentino | Pietramurata, Italy

Saturday, April 7 | Sunday, April 8



Saturday

WMX | Race 1 — 9:20 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING — 10:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 125 | Race 1 — 11:50 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

EMX 125 | Race 2 — 3:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

WMX | Race 2 — 5:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 — 8:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 — 11:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

AMSOIL GRAND NATIONAL CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP

Online Schedule

ROUND 4 | Steele Creek | Morganton, NC

Saturday, April 7 | Sunday, April 8

Saturday

PRO ATV — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com



Sunday

PRO BIKE — 1:00 p.m. EDT — RacerTV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings