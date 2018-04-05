Results Archive
Winner Announced: Racer X Reader Survey

April 5, 2018 12:00pm | by:

The winner of the Racer X Reader Survey has been chosen—congratulations to Armando Lomely! Everyone who completed the survey was entered to win a FREE Racer X Brand Gift Pack. As the randomly chosen winner, Armando will receive a T-shirt, hat, koozie, and bottle opener of his choice. If you entered and didn’t win, you'll get another chance soon with our next Reader Survey. If you didn’t complete this one, make sure you do next time for a chance to win more cool stuff!

Stay tuned for more promotions and giveaways soon.